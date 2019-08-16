The Best Men’s Sunglasses

Investing in a proper pair of sunglasses is essential for enjoying time in the mountains.. Just last year, a buddy of mine forgot his ‘good sunglasses’ on a sunny spring powder day in the backcountry. With the powder panic in full effect we rallied and he made do with his older ones.

That evening his eyes were bloodshot and teary, and it wasn’t because ski season was winding down… Below are a selection of shades that fit the bill for long summer days in the mountains—on your bike, the trail, or on water, in addition to being ideal for ski season. Each of these shades have unique stylistic characteristics, but none skimp on the importance of protecting your eyes from the elements.

The Oakley Wind Jacket may be the perfect set of shades that can pull double duty as a goggle. While riding in a blazing windstorm near Grand Targhee, WY my bike was literally pulled by a crosswind across the road, yet my eyes never saw a hint of the gale force winds.

Designed for nordic skiing and cycling, The Wind Jacket utilizes a Prizm lens that transmits light exceptionally well, making them ideal for downhill skiing and dealing with low light terrain subtleties. Their size and protective nature also makes them perfect for ski touring. The shape acts like a goggle with secure hold via the frame arms and nose, and has a foam strip across the forehead.

I’ve been using these on the bike in addition to Oakley’s Flight Jacket, but I’m really looking forward to using them this winter, with the bonus that I’ll never have to swap from shades to goggles while ski touring.

I picked up my first pair of Kaenons a couple years ago, and what impressed me the most was their ability to hold their shape—even after a full season over my beanie they reverted back to their snug fit on my face. Often times a sunglass frame can begin to bend, but not Kaenons.

The Burnet FC is a classic wrap style shade that is at home on the trail, water, town, bike, or snow. It has a polarized lens that’s exceptionally sharp and clear. They’re super versatile and equally comfortable, given the Variflex nose pads and rubber temple which keeps them secure while you get sweaty.

Furthermore, Kaenon upgraded their already non-bending frame, which can now also hinge backwards should your adventure go astray. They are a bit pricey, but they’re incredibly well made and will stand up to abuse.

A rendition on the classic square frame design, the Shoutout is a staple for anyone in need of some solid sunglasses that have style and function. Constructed with a frame that is 53 percent bio-based resin as opposed to petroleum, the Shoutout feels light while wearing them all day and incredibly comfortable.

The Chromapop lens is designed to filter blue/green and red/green light perception and provides an incredibly sharp and clear field of view. (I’m a big fan of the Chromapop lens – I have it in my ski goggles and it helps immensely during flat light ski days).

The universal frame style combined with tech lens allow these to be exceedingly versatile—perfect for that weekend trip that combines looking swanky for something like a wedding along with hiking/biking/skiing, etc.

At first glance the Aspire sunglasses from POC look a bit futuristic. They’re bold, with a touch of new wave style. However, they are stacked with features that match their futuristic chic. Constructed of Grilamid—the plastic that’s found in ski boots, they are noticeably flexible, meaning if you dump it on your bike or while stumbling home from a party they won’t break.

The rubber nose and ear holds also keep the space-age shades in check, because there’s nothing more annoying than sunglasses that slip down your brow. The Aspire utilizes a Carl Zeiss lens (who design lenses for cameras in addition to sunglasses). The wide field of view gives great perception without any side wind effect or glare. Additionally, the lens is treated to make it resistant to dirt, scuffmarks, and fog.

Most may look a touch out place wearing these around town, but on the bike or shredding around the mountain their performance will make up for the Star Trek-esque look… which actually grows on you the more you wear them.