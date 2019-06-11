In the technological age we live in, it’s pretty difficult to avoid looking at a screen. Until recently, I was among the camp that being outside should mean leaving our devices behind, breaking free from our screen-filled world and enjoying the peaceful quiet of nature.

That’s great if you’re skinning around the local hill or jogging around the block, but I’ve found the bigger the objective, the more data comes in handy. Tracking elevation gain, distance, and following a pre-decided route makes approaching a peak or traverse much more feasible.

On big days in the backcountry, I used to navigate with an app on my phone or a GPS device I had to pull out of my pack every time I needed to orient myself. Once I started wearing that technology on my wrist, it all got a little more simple.

No fumbling with my pack or trying to use my nose to unlock my phone to avoid taking off my gloves (don’t pretend you haven’t done it). Just a quick glance down, and I know exactly where I am.

These are four of the best GPS watches for skiers.

Suunto 9 Baro Buy Now For $600-$700

If you’re out for a long haul day or big expedition, the 9 Baro’s battery power blows the competition out of the water. The intelligent battery system lets you adjust your watch to various power-saving settings (Performance, Endurance, and Ultra) depending on how long you plan to be out.

Suunto says that it can last up to 120 hours on the Ultra setting—I didn’t get to run it into the ground, but on a 12-hour ski tour in Grand Teton National Park where I tracked our day on Performance (full-power) mode and used it for navigation, the battery only dipped down to 85%.

As someone who isn’t super tech-savvy, a user-friendly interface was an important part of this criteria, and the 9 Baro was smooth and intuitive throughout the initial setup and into the field. The three buttons on the side are quick and responsive, letting you navigate the watch without taking off your gloves.

The Suunto mobile app lets you create a route for your ski tour and sync it onto the watch in just a few seconds. To navigate in the field it takes a few minutes of calibration (so don’t try it for the first time on a 2 a.m. alpine start), but once you set it up the arrow is accurate and simple to follow.

The Storm Alarm is another cool feature, detecting a sudden drop in pressure to alert you of quickly changing weather.

I’ve got a pretty small wrist, and the 1.97-inch display feels a little bit bulky, but the larger screen does make it easier to glance down at your progress without squinting. Once you’re wearing it, it feels pretty light on your wrist, but I’ve found I have to fumble a little bit with sleeves when I’m wearing a few layers.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus Buy Now For $600-$650

Photo Credit: Garmin

Feature-wise, the fēnix 5 packs the meanest punch. This watch is the best for actually navigating in the field, with full color topo maps and a complete range of multi-satellite tracking for accuracy.

Usually there’s a few seconds of lag time when powering a watch up to start a ski tour, but on a spring ski trip in Oregon, I was impressed at how quickly it picked up my location in a new place.

The Breadcrumb tracking mode also lets you follow your route back to safety if you’re suddenly caught in a whiteout or need to navigate in the dark.

I tested the Sapphire edition, which boosts the durability with a scratch-resistant lense, and the low-profile design is a great option to keep on as an everyday piece.

If you’re someone who will actually use all the techy features your watch has to offer, the fēnix 5 has the most impressive connectivity, with the ability to download and store up to 1,000 songs as well as compatibility with Garmin Pay.

Once you set it up, all you have to do is wave your watch at a contactless card reader to pay for your aprés beers—convenient, but also a little dangerous.

The fēnix 5 series has three watches in its fleet, with the 5S being the smallest.The 5 and the 5X have a slightly longer battery life as well as more storage space—the 5 is rated to 24 hours in GPS mode, while the 5S is rated to 11—but you pay the price with size.

Still, if you’re not using GPS tracking the 5S can hold charge for up to a week. What really sets the 5X apart is Garmin’s Pulse Ox feature (only available in the 5X model), which tracks blood oxygen saturation levels for altitude acclimatization.

This feature would be really useful for anyone planning a high alpine expedition, but we felt for everyday ski application, it wasn’t worth the extra size and weight.

Polar Vantage M Buy Now For $280

Photo Credit: Polar

Sleek and streamlined, the Vantage M is simple, user-friendly, and the most lightweight out of all these watches. The interface is incredibly easy to navigate, with five responsive buttons around the display that lets you easily start and stop your activity when you’re out in the field.

While the other watches we tested can be used as navigation tools in the field, the Vantage M is a better option if you just want to track your stats for the day. A quick glance down lets you see your distance, elevation gain, and heart rate, and once you’re done you can look at your route on the mobile Polar Flow app.

It does not have a built-in barometer like the other watches on the list, so it relies solely on GPS to track altitude and elevation. However, on a recent ski tour it still came up within a couple feet of the other watches on this list. The Vantage M was designed primarily as a running watch, but you can upload 130 different sport modes onto the watch, including skiing.

My only complaint about the Vantage M is how finicky the charging cable is. It cradles on top of a magnetic dock which is pretty easy to knock out of alignment.

A few nights in a row I plugged it in to charge and woke up to find that it had been bumped slightly and didn’t charge. Still, if you’re into simplicity and not relying on your watch to get you through a whiteout, the Vantage M is an excellent watch and a great entry into GPS watches.

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F30 Buy Now For $550

Photo Credit: Casio

The WSD-F30 is probably the most advanced watch in this test, although it was the most tedious to set up and become familiar with. That being said, if you invest a little bit more time on the front end, this watch will reward you with far more application and customization options.

The dual layer display lets you choose between OLED (color GPS with advanced mapping and response) or monochrome LCD (black and white numerical reading for everyday use). No matter where you are on the watch, pressing the top right ‘Map’ button on the side of the dial will take you right to a detailed and colorful topo map.

From there you can mark waypoints, show directions, or download maps for offline use. My favorite part of the navigation on this watch is how many different map overlays you can choose from depending on what you’re doing. However, navigation is entirely by touch screen, so in the winter this can be an issue, if it’s too cold to take off your gloves.

If you’re out in the backcountry using the WSD-F30’s full features, the battery won’t last longer than a day and a half, but the monochrome watch face can last up to one month without charge if you’re not using any of the other settings.

The WSD-F30 pairs with the Google Wear OS app, which you have to set up before you can use the watch. From there you can download tons of Google apps directly to your watch, including music, calendars, texting, and even Google Translate.