Traveling through the mountains with everything you need on your back is an incredibly simple yet rewarding experience. It offers the ability to check out of the daily rat race, and appreciate the quiet and stillness of a night spent camping in the backcountry.

Backpacking in early autumn is especially my favorite time to head out. It’s cooler, the mosquitos have died down, and it’s a chance to get into the high alpine one final time before I return on skis.

Backpacking doesn’t have to be a painful and long endeavor. There’s nothing wrong with cruising out for just a couple nights, or getting some newer and lighter gear so you’re not hauling unnecessary pounds of weight. Below are a couple essentials that will make your experience that much better.

Weighing only 13 ounces, the Jet Boil Flash can boil 16 fluid ounces of water in 100 seconds. That’s pretty fast, and given its efficiency you can also get plenty of use out of one small canister of fuel—i.e. less weight in your bag. Use it to make meals, to brew coffee, tea, etc. The system is equipped with a handle along the cup that makes for easy handling, it also has an indicator noting when the water is ready. The Jet Boil Flash lights easily with an igniter and comes with a slew of accessory attachments such as a cooking pot, and coffee press, which we didn’t test, but look sweet.

Being able to sit comfortably following a long hike is worth the expense. For years I never had a camping chair, and this past summer I finally threw down for one—it was well worth it.

Not only does the Skyline UL Chair pack down and weigh practically nothing, a byproduct of its collapsible ultra-light aluminum pole structure, it’s also super comfortable. This chair is perfect for sitting and eating by the campfire, and also quickly replaces that crappy lawn chair you use for concerts.

In the past I’ve used a couple sleeping pads that are comparable to Sea to Summit’s, yet were cheaper. However I was left feeling flat—literally, as they would not stay inflated following a year of use. I just recently picked up Sea to Summit’s Comfort Plus Insulated pad and quickly realized why it gobbled up every award when it debuted in 2015.

What makes it unique is the Air Sprung Cell Technology, small-connected chambers that fill with air. These comfy air cells don’t shift, meaning you don’t experience the wobble and sagging found in traditional air mats. You can roll around while sleeping and are not woken up because you hit the ground.

Furthermore the Comfort Plus has two inflatable layers, allowing you to fine tune the pad to rough terrain, personal feel, and to accommodate the pad if you accidentally puncture it on your trip—pretty slick. Weighing less than two pounds and easily inflated via the integrated pump, the pad uses Exkin platinum fabric to prevent radiant heat loss in addition to Thermolite insulation.

It’s perfect for cool autumn nights, and I’m looking forward to using it on ski missions this coming season. Side note, if you’re looking for only three season use, and a slightly thicker air mat check out the Ether Light XT Insulated Air Sleeping Mat.

The Marmot Graviton pack is a burly do anything hauler, and weighing in at two pounds nine ounces, it’s pretty damn light too. The ventilated back keeps you cool and most importantly its frame design provides superb balance and stability when the pack is jammed full.

The padded shoulders and waist belt are a comfortable bonus, as well as all the small pockets, clips, and stashes—because it’s nice to be able to stash a couple key items and not go digging through the whole bag.

I’ve brought this traditional top loader on several backpacking trips, both short and long given how well it carries, and have used it on yurt trips where you need to tackle long distances when snowmobiles aren’t an option.