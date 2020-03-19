The Best Gear to Improve Your Spring Ski Tour

Spring is one of my favorite times to be a backcountry skier. A more stable snowpack, longer days, T-shirt skinning, flip flops waiting for you at the car—the list goes on.

March and April can be great times to start ticking off bigger objectives, but with that comes some tweaks to your everyday touring gear. More breathable outerwear, aggressive sun protection, and even ski crampons become essential pieces for long, sunny days in the mountains.

Here are a few of my favorite pieces of gear that have made a huge difference in my spring ski tours.

Julbo Fury Sunglasses Buy Now For $130

Spring skiing is pretty much just a huge battle with the sun, so shades like the Julbo Fury Sunglasses become essential for protecting your eyes (and looking incredibly fast). The Fury shades have a wide lens and wraparound design that allows for a huge field of view and maximum sun protection while out on the snow for long periods of time, and the flexible and grippy frame is low profile, indestructible, and so lightweight I frequently forget it’s even there.

The Fury shades have become the hero of my season. I usually go entire ski tours without taking them off since they provide enough protection to replace my goggles, and the fully vented design allows air to circulate freely so they never fog up. Plus fast shades like these make you look cool even if you’re crawling up the final stretch slower than a snail on Nyquil.

mountainFlow Skin Wax Rub On Buy Now For $14

Photo Credit: mountainFLOW

All it takes is one day of globby snow slowing you down to discover that skin wax is a non-negotiable piece of gear for a spring ski tour. Keep a little container of mountainFlow’s Rub On Skin Wax in an easy-access pocket of your pack, and apply it before you think you need to for maximum glide and minimal globbing and icing.

Unlike other skin waxes on the market, mountainFlow’s wax is plant-based and biodegradable, made entirely without the use of petroleum, so you can rest assured you aren’t putting harmful chemicals back into the environment while you lather up your soggy skins.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoodie Buy Now For $55

The fabric is super soft against bare skin, and the deep hood blocks out plenty of sun and is big enough to move around in without knocking it off your head.

It’s also a layer you’ll probably use year-round for hikes, bike rides, river trips, and trail runs so a worthy investment for those with a knack for long, smelly adventures.

Dynafit Ski Crampon Buy Now For $75

Photo Credit: Dynafit

If you have them you probably won’t use them, and if you don’t you’ll be cursing yourself while slipping down a frustrating pitch of 25-degree morning ice instead of nailing a perfect corn cycle.

By mid-March, Dynafit Crampons become a permanent part of my backcountry ski kit, a simple, lightweight solution to slick ascents in the dark. I have the tendency to flip out and go into a fit of fear-based rage when I start to slide backwards down a bulletproof slope, so I carry them when heading out for any spring mission.

The crampons slide right into the toe piece so you can sink a solid bite of aluminum into any icy slope. These crampons are compatible with any Dynafit tech binding and are also compatible with any other binding that uses the same attachment method, like the Salomon MTN and ATK bindings.

Arc'teryx Shaska FL Pant Buy Now For $325

Photo Credit: Arc'teryx

No need to lug heavy Gore-Tex shells around in the backcountry come springtime. A solid pair of lightweight softshell pants like the Shashka FL are much more conducive to climbing snowy mountains in the sun and drastically reduce the swampy nature of your aerobic state.

Aequora fabric is stretchy, water-resistant, and breathable, enough to keep you dry and protected, with ample thigh venting if that’s still not enough. Skinning in these pants feels natural and easy—two words I rarely use while dragging myself up a hill.

Despite the minimalist feel, the Shashka FL still has gaiters to keep the snow out of your boots and a zippered pocket with a beacon attachment. The pockets are all easy to access with a harness on if that kind of skiing is more your speed, and reinforced cuffs eliminate snagging from pointy tools like crampons and an ice axe.