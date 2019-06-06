The Alternative Guide to Offseason Ski Gear Storage

For most of us, the bullwheel has stopped spinning, the last lodge beer has been poured and our ski legs are now just awkwardly white beach legs. It’s been a great season, but, sigh, it’s time to hang ‘em up.

It’s also the time to prep and store our gear for next season, a process that has become ritual from year to year and one covered exhaustively by ski publications and DIY blogs across the Interwebs.

But storing ski gear is not a “one size fits all” equation, and deserves a little room for creative interpretation. For those not interested in storing their skis in an anti-gravity chamber to maintain camber and topsheet graphic integrity, here’s an alternative guide to prepping and storing your ski gear in the offseason.

Outerwear

After a long season and a few too many closing day parties, your outerwear is teetering on unwearable. My recommendation is taking a trip to the nearest carwash sans car, but as most establishments discourage walk-throughs, it might be time to hit your gear with a pressure washer.

After all, no one wants a stale smelling memory of regrettable last run decisions to kick off a new season.

When your gear is dry, make sure to stuff each pocket with a random assortment of coins, wadded up George Washingtons, hard candy and that free hot chocolate coupon you got for sitting through a wind hold on Chair 6. Your future hungry self will thank you next season.

Goggles

I know you’re itching to throw your goggles into a silky carrying case and store them somewhere dry, but resist that temptation and toss them (gently) into the kitchen cupboard. These things protected your eyes all season long, just imagine what they will do while you are cutting onions or throwing the last spicy touches on your not-that-famous stir fry.

While we are on the tears subject, goggles can also be worn during the last scenes of ‘Marley and Me,’ to disguise any awkward public weeping.

If you skied the season in Pit Vipers, you’re probably still wearing them. That’s fine. Pit Vipers don’t actually come off, everyone knows that.

Ski Boots

The season is over and your boots wreak of cat pee. You don’t even own a cat.

After hitting your ski boots with enough Gold Bond to dry out a small marsh, it’s best to not take any more chances with unsavory odors.

If you know your ski season is over until next December, throw your boots into a vacuum bag and seal those suckers up. While they sit in plastic-sealed hibernation, you can rest at ease knowing there will be no foot funk run-ins during the offseason.

Skis

Removing rust and waxing your sticks for offseason storage is a must, but it doesn’t need to be confined to a musty garage. In fact, while your skis are getting treated, so too should you. Take your skis outside on a hot sunny day and rub them down with a generous coat of warm wax.

These are the 13 Skis of the Year for 2019< Let Mother Nature’s cosmic rays work their magic for 15 minutes, while you try (in vain) to neutralize that brutal goggle tan. Let your skis cool in the shade for 10 minutes before brushing the skis with a soft-bristled brush and voila, happy skis and no fumes. Poles

Why buy Tiki torches when you can just tape Citronella candles to the top of your ski poles and plant them around the BBQ, right? If that seems a little too risqué for you, remember that every game of Polish Horseshoes or Beer Frisbee requires a good pair of poles, something that I’m sure your sticks will happily oblige to.

Upcycling is trending guys, don’t miss out.

Season Pass

Put that piece of expensive plastic in your wallet where your money used to be. That way every time you are at the grocery store you can ‘accidentally’ pull it out in front of the cashier, reminding them that, yes, you shred, and that yes, you might not have enough money to pay for this week’s milk, bread and Doritos as a result. They’ll understand.