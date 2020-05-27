I just had a really close call. I’m ok, call you when I’m out. The text came from a buddy a few weeks ago. We were atop a line in Little Cottonwood and our buddy was near Provo. We later came to find out a rock whizzed down and smacked him as he was putting his crampons on. His hands were protecting his helmet-less head as he was eating a GU. He got lucky, only enduring a few lacerations and bruises.

I’ll be honest, I should probably wear a helmet more often than I do. Perhaps I’m old school, but I frequently find myself justifying the snow conditions and exposure, and if the snow’s even slightly soft I don a toque. It’s not the brightest logic I recognize, though in ski mountaineering scenarios I usually put one on. However as ski helmets continue to get lighter, better at protecting skiers’ heads, and more packable, they should come along for when things start to get gnarly.

Over the past few years companies have been producing light helmets that are dual certified for climbing and skiing. Products like the MTN Lab from Salomon along with other more technical looking ones from Petzl and Camp. All of these have been very popular.

Although, it’s also common to see ski mountaineers using climbing helmets while out skiing that aren’t certified—their lightweight design and airflow are efficient and provide protection from rocks while on the ascent, yet when it comes time for skiing their protection isn’t designed for the task at hand. In short, backcountry skiing and helmets have found a balance of intentions, fit, and style.

This year Sweet Protection, a Norwegian company whose primary mission is to create protective equipment, debuted their Ascender helmet. It’s triple certified, meaning it’s certified for alpine skiing both in the US and Europe, and certified for mountaineering. What’s nice about the Ascender is that it takes the alpine skiing features of the MTN Lab, slims it down, adds more venting, and the option of MIPS—likely the most important feature of this ski mountaineering helmet.

MIPS—Multi-directional Impact Protection System allows your head to move inside the helmet to reduce rotational motion that’s transferred to the brain during impact. Traditionally ski falls are not linear and MIPS provides protection from skiing specific associated motions and forces. Of note, Sweet Protection will give 40 percent off if you end up in a crash and need to re-up the helmet for three years after your purchase.

I’ve been testing out the Ascender the past week while navigating our deteriorating snowpack and warmer days in the Wasatch. It has been nice to have that piece of mind as rocks are emerging throughout lines that were previously filled in.

The fit of the M/L worked well for me as I’ve run mediums in other helmets, and the rear adjustment dialed it in to a nice snug fit. I appreciated the small plastic wiring on the rear adjustment closure as it didn’t get tangled up with my beanie.

The 108 vents and air channels kept me cool, and prevented any notion of fogging with my goggles. And I used a thin beanie underneath for the down, as the winds and couple of inches raged on Mt. Baldy last week. The Ascender also comes with bail clips and plastic holsters for both goggles and headlamps.

I found that the holsters worked best for my Smith I/O Mag XL’s as the bails would flip open. It felt super light on my head and, more importantly, the slim design and low crown was perfect for stashing the helmet inside my backpack on the skin track.

Though, if you really wanted to keep it on, or you’re on some crazy uptrack with the potential for rocks to hit you, the venting would make it just fine to wear on the skinner. Ideally this helmet would be on if you’re booting up a chute or along a rocky ridge.

Thinking back to my friend’s close call and the attributes of the Ascender, I may be reaching for a lid more so than I did in the past. It strikes a balance of the desires of ski mountaineers and backcountry skiers. It’s light, packable, vents exceptionally well, and provides that real world protection.