Spyder is an international performance apparel brand with iconic, innovative product design. Spyder builds technologically advanced gear for elite athletes and modern consumers. With thoughtfully designed, purposeful collections, Spyder fuses technology, form, function, and fashion.

Spyder Men's Eiger Shell Jacket Buy Now For $600

Designed in collaboration with pro mountaineer and extreme skiing champ Chris Davenport, the Eiger Shell Jacket has kept him warm and dry while ascending and descending peaks from Colorado to Mt. Everest. The Eiger Shell utilizes GORE-TEX® Pro Shell fabric and comes equipped with big vents, waterproof zipper, and laser cut mesh zones at the collar for maximum breathability.

• Nylon Rip Stop 3L Shell with GORE-TEX® Pro Laminate and DWR

• Recco® Avalanche Rescue System

• Fully Seam Taped

• Watertight AquaGuard® Center-front, Hand, and Chest Pocket Zippers

Spyder Men's Nordwand Shell Bib Buy Now For $550

A perfect match for Eiger Shell and Eiger Down Jacket, the triple-layer GORE-TEX® Pro Shell Norwand is equipped for mountaineering with a Recco Avalanche Rescue System, internal and external thigh vents, a power stretch breathable bib, watertight AquaGuard zippers, and fully taped seams.

• Nylon Rip Stop 3L with GORE-TEX® Laminate and DWR

• Recco® Avalanche Rescue System

• Fully Seam Taped

• Watertight AquaGuard® Center Front, Hand, and Thigh Pocket Zippers

Spyder Men's Glissade Hoody Buy Now For $200

The Glissade Hoody Insulator Jacket offers 60g of PrimaLoft® Black Eco insulation, made from recycled materials and known for its high warmth-to-weight ratio. This standalone or layering piece also features stretch ventilation zones using 360 Stretch Polyester Durable Grid-Faced Fleece–allowing for maximum warmth, abrasion resistance, and breathability.

• PrimaLoft® Black Insulation Eco (60g)

• Downproof Nylon with Spylon™ DWR

• 360º Stretch Poleyster Durable Grid-Faced Fleece

Spyder Women's Jagged Shell Jacket Buy Now For $500

Big mountain skier Amie Engerbretson’s outer layer of choice, the Jagged Shell Jacket poses a triple threat against the weather with its Poly Plain Weave shell, GORE-TEX laminate, and tricot liner. Factor in watertight zippers, underarm ventilation system, a Recco Avalanche Rescue System, and adjustable openings at the neck, waist and wrists, and you’re armed for adventure.

• Polyester Plain Weave 3L Shell with GORE-TEX® Laminate and DWR

• Recco® Avalanche Rescue System

• Fully Seam Taped

• Watertight AquaGuard® Center-front, Hand, and Chest Pocket Zippers

Spyder Women's Solitude Hoody Down Jacket Buy Now For $500

Lightweight and stretchy, the Solitude Hoody Down Jacket is worn alone or as an extra warm layer, boasting 500 fill duck down, waterproof Spylon DWR, and all-way stretch jersey knit side panels.

• 500 Fill Duck Down

• Downproof Nylon with Spylon™ DWR

• 360º Stretch