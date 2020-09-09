You Can’t Smoke Patagonia’s Hemp Workwear Jacket

Technical garment creep is getting out of hand. When we’re skiing, we require highly technical fabrics to keep us warm and dry. But in an age of athleisure, these fabrics are now marketed everywhere, for every kind of activity (or inactivity). At a certain point, this all becomes impractical. We don’t need technical wicking flannels to cruise around town, or four-way-stretch softshell pants to sit at a desk. And we don’t want to ruin those expensive layers doing yard work. From chopping firewood to gardening and doing car maintenance, I’ve found that sturdy cotton blends do the trick. I like the canvas Ranch Jacket from Patagonia’s Workwear line as a refreshingly utilitarian choice for all things dirt, snow, and mud.

Constructed out of their Iron Forge Hemp, Patagonia’s Canvas Ranch Jacket is more resistant and is noticeably softer than a Carhartt. I immediately noticed how comfortable this jacket felt when I got one last autumn. Equally impressive has been its durability. The industrial hemp, recycled polyester, and organic cotton canvas sounds nice and sustainable, but at the end of the day, its performance matters just as much. I wore this jacket for firewood work in the fall and throughout the winter for shoveling and snow blowing. It was glued to me this week while I dealt with the wind storm that rolled through the Wasatch. The women’s version is called the Barn Coat and has the same construction.

The Ranch Jacket is filled with 100 grams of Thermogreen, a 92 percent recycled material insulation, which fits the bill for a wide variety of tasks without being too hot. It takes a little movement to warm up in colder temps, but feels perfect once you get it there. And if you live in a warmer climate Patagonia makes a Canvas Chore Jacket, which feels similar, but shuns the insulation.

This jacket is overflowing with pockets for whatever you may need and has a loose fit with great freedom of movement. What I like most of all about the Ranch Jacket is that I can live my life—doing all the necessary work to keep my house warm and tree-stump free (at least until the next windstorm rolls through)—without fretting over ripping it or getting it super dirty. And hey, it looks good too. The Ranch Jacket is ideal for anyone who lives in snowy mountains and has an inevitable outdoor chore list that needs some serious elbow grease.