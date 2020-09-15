Why a Down Quilt is Replacing My Sleeping Bag

Drifting off to sleep in the cozy cocoon of a warm down sleeping bag is a truly magical feeling, but no matter how chilly it is when I go to bed, I usually wake up a few hours later drenched in sweat and fumbling to find the zipper to let myself out. I’ve recently become a down quilt convert for precisely this reason, and have been surprised at how great they are for summer and fall camping where temperatures fluctuate anywhere from 30 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

I’ve been using the Them A Rest Vela Double 20°F Quilt lately, and have been super psyched on it for sleeping in my truck as nighttime temperatures slowly creep down. I love sleeping, so I did a lot of it to test out this bag and I’ve been super impressed with how easily it transitions between super warm and cozy to breathable and light depending on the temperature.

Lots of ultralight backpackers and thru-hikers use quilts because they tend to be significantly lighter than full sleeping bags due to the lack of zipper and hood. It’s essentially a sleeping bag without a back, designed to be used with a really good sleeping pad or mattress. The idea is that you already compress your sleeping bag so much while lying down, you lose most of its insulating properties anyway.

I’ve found the biggest value in a down quilt to be in the versatility and extra space. Not being sealed into a sleeping bag allows me to stick a foot out in the middle of the night, or toss and turn, without being confined to the narrow walls of a zipped up bag. It feels similar to lying under my comforter at home which has helped me sleep through the night better than I ever have while camping.

I recently took it on a late-summer road trip around the Northwest and through Idaho and Wyoming, camping in a pop-up tent on top of my truck in temps that dropped down to 29 degrees one night. Since it’s a double, the factor of an extra person’s body heat greatly contributes to the warmth, but I was surprised to still be perfectly warm when we woke up that morning with frost on the ground.

It’s stuffed with 650-fill hydrophobic down which is super compressible and designed not to lose its insulating powers if it gets wet. To be honest, it hasn’t rained once on me since I’ve started using this bag so I can’t attest to its water-resistant capabilities. The polyester shell has proved to be really durable when used as a blanket around camp—I really enjoy taking it with me when I get up to use it as a blanket while I sip my morning coffee.

There are snap loops on the edges that can be used to pair with another Therm A Rest blanket or fastened to a sleeping pad to seal out any draft from the side, and the large footbox can either slide over a sleeping pad or over our feet for a little extra warmth.

There’s a really convenient small zippered pocket where I like to stash a headlamp or earplugs since, you know, it’s a double bag. The Vela is rated to 20 degrees, which I think is the sweet spot for down quilts. Any higher of a rating and I think I’d be too cold—any lower I’d probably opt for a real sleeping bag.

The double bag is not the most compact, but if you keep in mind that it replaces two bags I’d say it’s a pretty reasonable size. That pairs with a pretty reasonable price-point, considering it sleeps two. If you’re sleeping solo, the Corus 20 is the single-sized quilt for you. It’s a great option that can be stuffed down much smaller than the Vela, and it has straps on the back to securely fasten to a sleeping pad. For a hut trip, I’d probably opt for the Corus instead of the Vela since it’s a little more versatile in terms of sleeping arrangements and easier to pack. It proved to be just as warm (if not a little warmer) than the Vela to account for the lack of extra body heat you get from the double quilt.

The only big downside I’ve found is that without the mummy hood, it’s harder to use a makeshift pillow with extra clothes. I usually stuff extra layers into the mummy hood of my sleeping bag and they stay in place, but without the hood, it’s harder to get everything to stay put.

For winter camping and anything well below freezing, I probably won’t take my chances—my zero degree down sleeping bag will be zipped up tight—but for fall adventures and winter hut trips, I say down quilt all the way.