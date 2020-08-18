Recover Faster and Spend More Time in the Mountains

Skiing is not a gentle sport. Whether we’re plowing through lift-served pow or hauling ourselves up a snowy peak, our legs take a serious beating. I sometimes feel like I spend the whole winter in a state of almost-exhaustion, trying to keep up with my body’s neverending need for more food and sleep.

There’ll never be a true replacement for a full-on down day, but sometimes time is scarce and the snow just keeps falling—taking a day off isn’t an option. Sure, a hot tub sesh is great, but sometimes we need a higher-strength solution. Here are a few of my favorite recovery tools for rejuvenating tired legs to get back out there.

Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution

Epsom salt is by far the best bang for your buck in terms of quick and cheap recovery. When I’ve got aches and pains after a big day of ski touring, hopping in a bath of Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt feels like hitting the refresh button. I’d be embarrassed to admit how much of this stuff I go through in the winter, but I have yet to find another affordable and convenient fix for achy hips and knees. You can find it at almost any grocery store, and I often pick up a bag on long road trips where I know I’ll have access to a bath.

Contrary to what the name may suggest, Epsom salt is not the same as sodium table salt (so don’t pour that in the bath). It’s a magnesium sulfate compound that’s been used for decades to treat pain and swelling. Dr. Teal’s makes a ton of different Epsom soaks with various herbs and therapeutic ingredients. I usually just buy whatever’s at the store and I have yet to find one that doesn’t do the trick, but if I have the choice, this one is my favorite. The rosemary and mint smell great and soothes your mind as well as your tired legs. A foot soak also does the trick for banged-up feet from ski boots.

GRID GRID Foam Roller

These days, I don’t go far without my foam roller and the Trigger Point GRID is easy to take pretty much anywhere. Spending 10 minutes on this thing before and after a ski tour made a huge difference in my recovery this winter. The three-dimensional surface provides a variety of pressures while rolling, designed to mimic the feeling of a massage therapist’s hands. I don’t know if I would go so far as to say it feels like you’re getting a massage, but the variance in pressure and touchpoints delivers a far more effective roll-out than a traditional high-density foam roller you might find in the corner of the gym.

The EVA foam is incredibly durable and doesn’t lose firmness over time. I’ve been using the same roller for two years now and it’s as good as it was out of the box. It’s lightweight and hollow, which makes packing easy. I usually stuff clothes in it and stick it in my duffel bag while traveling or slide it into the bed of my truck for car camping trips. Plus, showing up with a foam roller is a quick way to make friends.

Normatec Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System

Recovery boots are a splurge (more than I’ve spent on a pair of skis) and I won’t declare that every self-respecting skier needs a pair. They’re quite extra. However, should you find a way to get your hands on the Normatec Pulse 2.0 Leg Recovery System, cherish that 30-minute recovery session. You just might get converted.

Recovery boots are big in the cycling scene but somehow skiers never got the memo. After a road cyclist friend lent me a pair after a huge ski tour in the Tetons, I couldn’t believe what I’d been missing. Inside each boot, five different air compartments inflate and deflate in a series to provide targeted compression and flush out metabolic waste (what makes your legs feel sore). The control box lets you up the pressure, target specific areas, and increase the time in your session. Using them after a big day in the mountains increases blood flow and promotes faster recovery, allowing you to feel significantly less wrecked when you crush your legs skiing bell to bell—so you can do it all over again tomorrow.

I’ve noticed the benefits the most on big weeks of activity where I’m trying to ski or bike back-to-back days. A 30-minute session in the recovery boots made it significantly easier to go back out the next day, whereas when I skipped it, my legs felt noticeably more lead-like. It’s a bulky system (not exactly travel friendly) so I’d recommend posting up on the couch with them after closer-to-home missions.

Myaderm Double Strength CBD Sport Cream

Like any good millennial, I’ve sampled most CBD products I can get my hands on. Many of them have been underwhelming—jars full of questionable smells brimming with false promises of everlasting health and “living your best life”—but some of them have worked, which I suppose is why I keep naively trying more. Myaderm’s CBD Double Strength Sport Cream has 2400 mg of CBD in the 1.7-ounce bottle and is the most effective CBD product I’ve ever used. It provides fast-acting relief for sore muscles and tweaks and has helped immensely with my return to skiing after a double hip surgery.

I’ve found many CBD products to have a high concentration of menthol in them, which feels good for a second, but gives a placebo effect of the product working. Myaderm’s formula has no menthol, odor, or other irritating ingredients, and the water-based formula disappears a few seconds after you apply it. The bottle also looks like it could be sold in a pharmacy instead of on Etsy, which I’ll admit aided my predispositions to it. Looks aside, this cream is the real deal. I like to use it after a long ski tour to take the edge off when my knees or hips start to flare up, and sometimes I’ll rub it on my feet after I take them out of my boots which is heavenly.

Trigger Point MB Vibe

Trigger Point MB Vibe

You might think a foam roller or lacrosse ball is all you need for a little R&R after a big day, but the Trigger Point MB Vibe one-ups that by combining the two. The vibrating massage ball is about the size of the grapefruit and allows you to roll it in all directions (unlike a foam roller that just rolls one way) which gets deeper into targeted muscles. The percussion also provides more concentrated and powerful relief and increases circulation, something you can’t get from a static massage ball. A deep glute massage with the MB Vibe after a big day of bootpacking is downright heavenly.

It’s best used on glutes, back, shoulders, or any muscle you can get while laying on your back since the MB Vibe tends to have a mind of its own once you turn it on. Three different intensity settings are switched by the middle power button. I’ve found settings one and two are more than enough—if I go up to three it starts to vibrate my whole house and it’s hard to catch to turn it off.