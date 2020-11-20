Photo Essentials From The Back Of My Truck

For traveling photographers, there are certain pieces of equipment that become part of your program and over time, become irreplaceable. The weathered, durable mainstays of your kit. Over time you dial in exactly what you need, stripped away of any inessentials so that using your gear can become as natural as clicking into your skis. Here’s a collection of innovative products to up your game in the field.







Sigma Zoom Lens Trinity Buy Now For $1000-$1400

I shoot Canon bodies and though their lens offering is superb, I’m also a fan of Sigma’s high-end lens series which is quite comparable. This trio of F2.8 DSLR zoom lenses from Sigma excels at ultrawide to telephoto capture at constant F2.8 aperture for great background separation and focal plane sharpness. Available for both Canon’s EF-mount DSLRs and Nikon (FX-format DSLRS), these lenses deliver pro-caliber results for working photographers on location. A quiver of the 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm covers the gamut of focal lengths for almost every occasion. Rugged and beautifully constructed, they’ve performed as well for me as any Canon glass I’ve used, and at a more affordable price point.

Peak Designs Carbon Travel Tripod Buy Now For $315

Peak Design is a brand that is focused on rethinking tried-and-true pieces of equipment to wholly innovate both form and function. Their latest tripod offering is impressive. Compact and light, yet rigid and sturdy—even when fully extended—this is hands down the best lightweight travel tripod out there. It was built with incredibly thoughtful design and functionality from the head to the quick release leg levers, it’s a work of art in itself. Brilliant ergonomic design defines every aspect of this piece of equipment.

F-Stop Tilopa Pack Buy Now For $320

F-Stop is the go-to backpack and case company for many adventure/sports/travel photographers, and there’s a good reason for it. Flexibility, durability, and function. These packs are designed with adventure travel in mind and the modular internal systems give you endless options to carry different camera kits and accessories based on the specific job or outing. For me, they ski and ride extremely well with great weight distribution and anatomical fit. Honestly, I love the creative and progressive designs that are thoughtfully built into everything F-Stop puts their stamp on.

Goal Zero Charging Kit Buy Now For $700 altogether

For road trips and car camping, this combination of battery power is pretty sweet. The Yeti 200 is great for charging camera batteries, laptops, and phones. Pair it with the Nomad 50 solar unit and the Venture 70 portable power bank and your devices will be full of juice for the entire trip.