Packable Men’s Jackets for Summer and Fall

This upcoming Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end to summer. With that you can hope that the 100-degree stretches of sweltering heat are gone. Just a few days ago in the Wasatch, I subconsciously treated my morning ride as if it were midsummer—wearing just a short sleeve and shorts. A few shivers later, reality set in: It’s almost September… We’ll be skiing soon!

With that in mind, below are a selection of ultra lightweight shells that work exceptionally well as either a wind jacket while navigating the high peaks, a light layer for those cool mornings and evenings, or as a storm jacket when weather unexpectedly arises. They’re all super light, so tossing them in your bag is a no brainer.

Black Diamond Distance Wind Shell Buy Now For $129

The Distance Wind Shell is ideal for speedy and light travel. It felt breezy and airy while wearing it, and packed down to almost nothing. It’s almost weightless, topping in at 98 grams and practically see through since it is white and so thin—making it ideal for aerobic adventures in hot climates with a chance of an afternoon storm.

Additionally it utilizes a GTT PFC-Free DWR technology, meaning it lacks the harmful chemicals typically associated with DWR—a water repellent finish. The jacket wicked water well and felt breathable while doing so. Moreover it’s more durable than the traditional DWR treatments and will never need additional coatings to keep its water repellency. This finish actually adds a silky glide, making it the perfect lightweight layer to bring along while on the bike or trail run.

Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody Buy Now For $159

The Squamish Hoody from Arc’teryx covers a broad range of activities: keeping you warm on chilly mornings on the bike and protected from the wind while hiking on ridge tops, to staying dry with surprise storms during spring ski tours.

The Wind Resistant Tyono 30 nylon ripstop fabric gives it a more substantial feel yet it’s still incredibly light (155 gram) and packable. In fact it wears so well with its bit of stretch that you almost don’t notice the additional layer.

The DWR finish repelled water quickly, yet the breathability was ultimately what impressed me given its slightly burlier nylon feel. Bottom line, it’s a minimalist shell that excels in a wide range of conditions.

Flylow Rainbreaker Buy Now For $140

When it pounds rain and you’re stuck out in the middle of nowhere you’ll be pumped when you reach for the Rainbreaker from Flylow. It blends qualities of a traditional rain shell given its taped seams and DWR finish to keep you dry, yet has enough breathability along with spandex and stretch to make it mobile and comfortable for running, biking, etc. It’s packable and light similar to the above two jackets, yet has a less technical look—allowing you to cruise around town with some style.

Outdoor Research Refuge Air Jacket Buy Now For $229

The Refuge Air stands out a bit from the other lightweight shells in this group as it has some light insulation, but if you live in the mountains or in a colder climate its versatility is hard to miss. The Pertex Quantum air and nylon ripstop repels water and wind with breathability, but the jacket’s ability to keep you warm and cool is what has impressed me the most.

Lined with VerticalX Air, Outdoor Research’s proprietary technology, the jacket offers warmth yet breathes incredibly well when on the move. The lining is also treated with ActiveTemp, providing a thermoregulation for when stopping and going. It’s designed for ski touring, but also works effortlessly on the trail and bike when the late summer nights turn into autumn evenings and you’re milking the last few bits of daylight.