Orage Debuts Insulators Designed to Let Out Excess Heat, and More

Representing today’s modern mountain culture, Orage offers three seasons of outerwear, casual wear, layering, base layers, and accessories; all designed to keep you warm, dry, comfortable and most importantly, looking like no one else around. Here you’ll find our top pics from their 2020 outerwear line, but we’ve also been obsessed with this down jacket of their for years. And if their gear is durable enough for Rory Bushfield, it’s good enough for the rest of us.

This year’s lineup features their new GILLTEK technology as well, which consists of mesh vents designed to let excess heat out (found in the Corbet’s and the Horizon jackets).

The result: an insulator that offers plenty of warmth for days at the resort but is great for movement and won’t overheat should you venture off trail.

Orage Men's Spire Jacket Buy Now For $449

The 3-ply Dermizax(R) shell fabric of the Spire Jacket makes it one of the most dependably waterproof jackets available in 2019. Field tested in the backcountry of the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, the Spire offers an ergonomically engineered jacket that will keep you warm and dry on the days where you need to take a rainy lift ride at lower elevations to access the fresh new snow at the peak.

Orage Men's Gibson Bib Buy Now For $399

Making its return for 2020 is the Gibson Bib pant, one of the toughest, most rugged backcountry bibs ever built for skiers. The Dermizax® 3-ply shell fabric and articulated fit results in a backcountry-focused bib that will stand up to the deepest powder while keeping you bone dry. For serious skiers, the Gibson bib is a no-brainer.

The Gibson bibs from Orage are touring machines. The P.O.S.S.E. was in awe of the ventilation power that the huge zips provide. The Cordura instep gave some extra security from those pesky edges (or, because of their mountaineering focus, crampons). Testers loved how comfortable the bibs were, thanks to the four-way stretch panels.

The two-way zip pocket on the chest is perfect for your beacon and elastic gaiters keep snow from creeping into your boots. Testers did wish for slightly larger pockets and suggested sizing up, as the Euro-style fit was a little tight for some American bellies.

ORAGE Horizon Buy Now For $650

Life on the mountain is constantly changing, from touring the backcountry one day to sunny chair laps the next. The brand-new Horizon Jacket adapts to your environment and activity level with its function-forward design that includes a longer fit, removable insulated vest with breathable Gilltek vent and 3-ply construction in collaboration with Dermizax’s cutting-edge waterproof-breathable membrane technology. The result leaves you free to get #outthere in the mountains.

A durable big-mountain shell, the Horizon struck the perfect balance between style and function. The three-layer waterproof Dermizax membrane is backed up with DWR-treated ripstop nylon for a durable, breathable finish. The removable insulated vest was a favorite among the P.O.S.S.E.

The tailored fit complemented by articulated elbows and a four-way stretch powder skirt allows comfortable movement. “It fits like a tailored shirt, but has enough stretch to let you move without it feeling constricting,” said one P.O.S.S.E. skier. While the Horizon might not stand up to a super-soggy PNW storm day, it’s a solid choice for 95 percent of the season.

Orage Women's Cliff Bib Buy Now For $399

For expeditions that might lead you well outside resort boundaries, the Cliff Bib was designed to offer premium climate control and protection from the elements. Featuring our 3-ply Dermizax® shell fabric and fully loaded with ski-ready features, these are the ski pants that will get you to the goods no matter what Mother Nature has in store.