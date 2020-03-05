New Backcountry Gear You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

In the world of backcountry skiing, “light is right” is scripture. But recently the scales on some gear have tipped too far towards the point where the lightest weight products have sacrificed aspects of performance. Today, hardgood companies are stepping up their game. Not only are their products featherweight, but also increasingly durable.

As more skiers are entering the backcountry, brands are pushing the envelope with new exciting technology. Below are a couple of pieces of gear I’ve put through the wringer. They’re off the radar for the main audience, but should be on your hit list as you embark off the beaten path for some powder turns.

Hagan Core 12 Binding Buy Now For $625

A few years ago my friend, who works as a guide in Italy, remarked on some bindings that were taking hold in Europe: ATK. The brand had been making ultra lightweight bindings since 2007.

You may have heard of ATK because Black Diamond recently began white-labelling some of their bindings in the States, though they have yet to bring over the freeride versions. This is where Hagan enters the scene. Hagan is the US Distributor of ATK with a different brand name.

The Hagan Core 12 is one of the lightest free-touring bindings on the market right now. It has a release value of 12, independent rotating pins in the heel rather than a U-spring, forward pressure, and a simple no-frills design. It also weighs in as light as a pixie—350 grams. I’ve skied this binding on a charging set of boards and have felt remarkable connection between the boot, the ski, and the snow.

The toe piece connection while skiing is superb, and the locking lever is easy to engage and disengage. The brakes are a bit odd and located on the toe, this allows them to engage while touring should you fall, though I opted to remove the brakes.

You can also add a stomp pad, but I’ve taken some airs with this binding and had no issues without one. Notably, the magnetic heel risers are a nice feature, but beware if you have some snow and ice buildup near your boot heel, as your heel fitting can become close enough to drag those levers up.

Prior to using the Hagan, I’ve been wary of newcomers to the tech-binding world. However, ATK/Hagan are raising the bar on efficiency, weight, and power.

Beringia Diomede Merino Wool Hoody Buy Now For $180

Beringia is a new brand partnership between Nori Suzuki, formerly of Teton Bros and Robert “Bernie” Bernthal, formerly of Duckworth. The brand name stems from a region originally crossed by The First People from the Bering Strait, linking Siberia to Alaska. This passage remains the epicenter of a changing climate and Beringia has a strong sense of sustainability while producing functional garments.

The Diomede Hoody is part of Beringia’s “Master’s of Bishu” collection. They use regenerative wool, an ancient technique used by Bishu artisans involving wool has been reclaimed from older garments.

The Diomede Hoody uses Beringia’s proprietary fabric that layers the wool into a stretchy, seamless waffle construction. In keeping with the brand’s ethos, the soft feeling hoody is achieved by immersing the fibers in a natural collagen bath, softening and making them shrink-resistant. This process eliminates the need for chlorine in the fabric treatment.

The base layer is exceptional at dumping heat while motoring up the skin track. It handles storm days in which you’re breaking trail relentlessly, getting howled at by wind on the ridge before skiing down, and then repeating the process.

The brand tested the piece in the snowy and wet Japanese Alps for two years, and it shows. I’ve toured in this baselayer often and it never gets clammy, wet, or cold. It resets to baseline temps and regulates exceptionally well.

Pomoca Free Pro 2.0 Buy Now For $200

For years, ski Randonnée racers had the slickest and most packable skins, a fantasy among skiers who tour a lot, yet ride fatter skis. Until now.

This year Pomoca widened their pink plush, a skin used on the racing circuit, and made it available in sizes up to 140 millimeters wide. They’re constructed of a 70/30 (Mohair/Nylon) blend, but it’s the slim backing which makes these so light (they are 60-75g lighter) and packable.

I’ve been using these since last year and they’re perfect for powder days, setting the skinners, and a couple days post-storm. Of note, the backing is thin, so while it has Nylon, I still find the 100 percent Pomoca Climb Pro Mohair to have better grip when things are icy.

But you’d be hard pressed to find a better skin for long days in the backcountry. They rip off easily for fast transitions and, like any climbing skin, simply sliding the glue side on the ski edge will keep snow off and will bring them back from cold failures on the harshest days. I run these on a 4FRNT Renegade, a 122mm waisted ski, and it turns them into a quick and efficient climbing machine regardless of their size.

Sweet Protection Ronin Max Available This March

Just last year, Sweet Protection, a helmet and protection company out of Norway, produced their first google. The Interstellar quickly gained recognition with its ability to enhance blue light, the natural light that you crave when skiing in stormy conditions. Their goggles provided a crisp view that wasn’t heavily tinted, in addition to being impact resistant—the company shot rubber bullets at it during testing.

This spring the brand is introducing their Ronin Max Sunglasses. Think of the Ronin Max as the sunglass version of the goggle, only better. It features all the great attributes of the Interstellar, yet it’s also photochromic.

During testing, the sunglasses went from completely clear while inside to dark black while in the sun skiing. Having a shade that acts like a goggle with a large field of view is pretty slick while you’re ski touring. It helps eliminate the swap from sunglasses to goggles when conditions don’t really warrant wearing foam on your face. Plus, the Ronin can be worn when it’s storming and the light is super flat because the lens will stay clear.

Cusa Tea Spicy Chai Tea Buy Now For $7.99

No, this chai tea isn’t going to teleport you up to your favorite stash, but on a chilly tour it is of the utmost importance to have a tasty hot drink. Because I’ve been ski touring often, I’ve been drinking a lot of this chai. While I never leave home without my morning espresso, when I’m in a rush I’m not going to play barista twice.

Mornings can be a little crazy as I’m packing my bag up for the day: letting the dog out, making sure our little boy isn’t pulling his diaper off, etc. So, I’ve been rolling with this instant chai tea.

Just boil some water on the kettle, add in the mix, then splash in some milk and Vermont Maple Syrup—this tea comes unsweetened, which is great. Most importantly, it tastes good and doesn’t wrench up my stomach during big days.