Matt Sterbenz Announces First Athlete on New Ski Line, WNDR Alpine

After 17 years with K2, Pep Fujas just announced that he will join the WNDR Alpine team as the brand’s first athlete and VP of Marketing and Product Development. WNDR Alpine, launched by 4FRNT-founder Matt Sterbenz, is a backcountry ski brand that uses high density algae composite in the core of the skis to boost performance and provide a sustainable alternative to ski construction.

“I was looking for something that would create longevity in my career,” says Fujas of his new role at WNDR. “Somewhere I could really add value as a skier but also have some skin in the game and be more involved in the entire process.”

Fujas said that while he’s had a ton of influence in ski design creating pro-models like the K2 Fujative and Kung Fujas throughout his 20-year ski career, it was always more on a conceptual level. “I knew I was ready to be more than just an athlete and WNDR was really on board with that. I’m excited to have a more hands on approach with the ski design with a brand that really aligns with my fundamental values as a skier and a person.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of WNDR Alpine

While ski construction has seen tons of innovation over the last few decades in terms of shape and profile, it’s all been a rough reiteration of the same materials. Sterbenz was hungry for an opportunity to widen the diversity of raw materials available to ski manufacturers.

“Ski production creates a lot of waste and I felt a little responsible after the hundreds of thousands of skis I’d built over the years,” said Sterbenz of his time at the helm of 4FRNT. “[WNDR Alpine] is an opportunity to move towards more sustainability in the ski industry as well as continuing to progress in ski performance.”

In 2018, he joined a biotech startup in Berkeley, California, called Checkerspot that develops natural alternatives to petro chemicals, to explore the possibilities of an algal composite in ski construction.

“The CEO of Checkerspot, Charles Dimmler, has always been really interested in applying their new technology in the outdoor industry,” says Sterbenz. “In part, because of his own interests and priorities, but also because outdoor consumers have an overall higher interest in innovation and environmental standards.”

In October of 2018, Sterbenz opened up the Checkerspot Design Lab in Salt Lake City to start making ski prototypes with the new algae-derived core. After months of prototyping, Sterbenz realized there was a potential to launch a full ski brand, instead of just recreating the technology.

“If we’re going to share this technology, we realized we’d need a proof of concept first,” Sterbenz explains. “We needed skis to show for it.” WNDR Alpine was born, along with the brand’s first ski, the Intention 110. The result of the proprietary Algal Composite is a lightweight yet stable backcountry freeride ski with a similar strength-to-weight ratio as a carbon fiber ski.

“It’s the first time anyone’s ever built a ski with a material they’ve specifically designed for backcountry skiing,” says Sterbenz. “That’s the beauty of it. Instead of taking materials we already have, we’re creating one that’s built specifically for ski performance.”

‘Tread light, charge hard’ is WNDR Alpine’s mantra. As skiers first and foremost, Fujas and Sterbenz agree that performance will always remain the top priority, but WNDR opens up the possibility that sustainable alternatives aren’t mutually exclusive from advancing performance.

“There’s always a bit of a risk in joining a startup like [WNDR],” says Fujas. “But hearing Matt and Charles talk about the possibilities of material innovation, it’s contagious. And it’s really inspiring from an athlete’s perspective because it opens up the idea that maybe we don’t have to make sacrifices in skiing to get something that’s better for the environment.”