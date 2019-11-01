The technology is finally catching up to freeriders’ needs. Following years of tinkering by Lars Chickering Ayers on his CAST System, to the launch of the Salomon Shift, more brands are launching their version of a “one binding quiver.” A binding that skis and behaves like an alpine binding, but has a mechanism to tour like a traditional pin tech. Marker’s Duke PT, launching for the 2020/2021 year adds another player into this field and does so at a lighter weight.

“This binding has been in development for almost three years from the original concepts,” explains Geoff Curtis, VP of Marketing at Marker/Dalbello/Volkl. The design plays off what the Marker Duke addressed; the ability to tour and ski down in a trusted and burly binding. However as many skiers have noticed, lifting a frame binding like the Duke with every step gets old, fast.

Enter the Duke PT, it takes the bomber trusted Inter Pivot Heel that was found on the Duke and Jester/Griffon bindings, one that offered excellent power transfer and elastic travel, and mates it with a mechanism that allows the user to tour like they would in a tech binding.

When you hit the ski walk lever on the toe, it basically disengages the binding [alpine toe portion] and lets that toe flip open.

This allows the skier to then use the tech toe for the up, which is housed underneath and slightly forward along the ski—allowing the brake to lock out of the way in the rear with a 10 degree climbing bar, and allows the skier to not hit heel piece while skinning.

To enter back into alpine mode, you then unclick from the ski and re-attach the alpine toe that automatically self locks via a latch. The locking mechanism is called Auto Quad Lock, and is best viewed below.

There are several factors that make the Duke PT unique. For one, you can either keep the alpine toe flipped forward as you climb for short distances, or you can completely take the piece off and stash it in your backpack—eliminating 250 grams under each foot on the ascent. This makes the Duke PT 16 1,000 grams in uphill mode and 1,280 grams in downhill mode.

However, the Duke PT will also come in a 12 DIN, and thus will weigh less—850 grams in uphill mode and 1,090 grams for downhill. At 850 grams, that weight will make a few heads turn given you’ll be skiing down in an alpine type binding with a stack height of only 27mm (frame bindings like the Duke were substantially higher in stack height).

And similarly to alpine bindings the Duke PT carries DIN ISO certified release settings in both the toe and heel, with a Sole.ID technology—allowing the binding to work with (ISO 5355), touring (ISO 9523), or GripWalk (ISO 9523) norms… i.e. you’ll be able to slide anything from a four-buckle race boot to a full on touring boot into the binding.

But note you’ll need a tech insert in the toe to utilize the touring feature of this binding, although these are found in most hybrid boots today.

“The hybrid crossover boots have done incredibly well,” remarks Curtis. “This is the binding to that… We looked at where the gap was for us and how do we bring our Inter Pivot Heel from our other bindings – which we mechanically re-engineered to allow for easier step in – and that provide high end performance while still having good climbing function. It was the holy grail for us.”

Stay tuned as we’ll be testing this new product this season, and are eager to put it through its paces.