Layer Up For Your Next Powder Day

While some warm-blooded folk seem to stay warm simply by the pure unadulterated excitement of plowing through chest-deep cold smoke, many of us (myself included) struggle to handle the harsh permeating cold of full-on storm days. If you have no issue walking straight into a snowstorm with little more than a t-shirt and thin layer of Gore-Tex between you and mother nature, then maybe this article is not for you (also, you are my least favorite type of ski partner). But for those of us who are not immune to the wrath of -10 degree wind chill, functional gear can be the ticket to a full day of powder skiing. Here are some of the warmest winter pieces out there for those of us who need to layer up and hunker down in line for first chair.

The Fernos Knicker is a layer that you never thought you needed, but once you start wearing them you won’t be able to live without them. It can be a slippery slope for your everyday wardrobe when you start wearing puffy pants out in public, but do what you’ve gotta do.

These insulated baselayers are stuffed with 40 grams of Primaloft Gold Active insulation, which does a fantastic job of keeping your rear-end warm on frozen chairlifts without turning your bibs into a steam room as you rip turns back to the bottom. The capris length hits right below the knees and fits seamlessly with ski boots, and the lightweight design packs down really well so you can toss them in your backpack if you’re feeling indecisive about your temperature. They do have one zippered leg pocket but to be honest I’ve never put anything in it since it’s a pretty tough place to reach if you’re wearing ski pants.

When spending extended periods of time out in the cold, I say the puffier the better. The Macro Puff is the burlier big sister to the Micro Puff Hoody, an extra-warm option for those who want to turn up the heat a little bit.

The synthetic PlumaFill insulation holds its loft and retains warmth just like down, with the water-resistant capabilities of synthetics. The DWR-treated shell is more than enough for light snowfall, so it can serve as an outer layer if you need to throw something on while you’re eating lunch in the backcountry. It comes with a small zippered stuff sack that keeps your pack organized, and plenty of spacious internal and external pockets keep extra gloves or devices in a safe and insulated place. I love how the boxy fit of the jacket lets me throw it on over everything as an emergency layer, but size down if you’re looking for a more slim fit that you want to layer underneath a shell.

The granddaddy of mittens. Save these for days where you feel like your fingers might fall off and you question your decision to live in a mountain town that averages 10 degrees for months at a time.

The Army Leather Extreme Mitts are Hestra’s warmest mittens, wrapped with their signature Army goat leather that’s durable, waterproof and flexible. Oversized gauntlet cuffs seal you off from the storm and the elastic wrist straps keep them close by when pull your hand out to reach into a pocket. The G Loft insulated liner mitts are removable, so you can swap out the shell to fit over a variety of glove liners and mittens.

A little piece of cozy salvation for your face. Skida’s Alpine Neckwarmer is a long standing favorite for extra cold days on the hill. Polartec micro-fleece caresses your frozen chin while you blast down the hill, and the synthetic moisture-wicking outer fabric sheds snow and blocks the wind.

The Alpine Neckwarmer has been a staple since the beginning of Skida, and this year they’ve updated the fleece-lined piece with Alps-inspired patterns that add a bright splash of color to your dark stormy day. Whether or not you’re partial to florals, it sure does boost moral on a grey morning.

Ortovox took a warm and fuzzy step away from their ultralight uphill-oriented kits with the Merino Fleece Plus Knit Classic Hoody. It’s the perfect midlayer to stuff under your hard shell during a bone-chilling day at the resort, and it’s proven to be just as great at kicking back around the cabin afterwards. It’s a super utilitarian layer to have laying around in the winter since it provides just enough warmth for a quick walk or trip to take the trash out.

The Swisswool front panel is the kind of itchy wool your grandma’s sweaters always seemed to be made of—incredibly warm but threatens to draw blood if you get too close—so luckily there’s quite a bit of fabric between your skin and the insulation panel. Soft merino-based fleece lines the entire inside, providing cozy relief from whatever storm you’re escaping, and the oversized hood fits comfortably over a hat.

When the forecast says -20 degrees with windchill, Smartwool’s Intraknit Merino 250 Quarter Zip is the layer you’ll want next to your skin. The Intraknit series is brand new this year, with a seamless 3D knit design and full merino construction that provides warmth, breathability, and a natural feel. The 3D knitting technique is the highlight of the Intraknit series, with a seamless construction that slides smoothly across your skin without irritation as well as reducing manufacturing waste.

Although it feels pretty thick while you’re wearing it, body-mapped mesh panels and the quarter-zip design do allow for some breathability. The ribbed elbows also maintain durability without impeding mobility. It’s a warm layer you should definitely reserve for the brutally cold days—it probably won’t be so comfortable if you take it for a spin come springtime.