How Big Should Your Backcountry Ski Pack Be?

When you head out for a ski tour, you need a lot of stuff. Way more stuff than you think. On top of the standard emergency equipment like a beacon, shovel, probe, and first aid kit, you need food, water, extra layers, spare gloves, another hat, sunscreen, more food… I could keep going.

Unsurprisingly, the longer you plan to be out, the bigger your pack will become. Now I know most of this will sound pretty obvious if you spend a lot of time in the backcountry, and for veteran uphillers you probably already have your kit dialed. But when I started touring, I always brought the wrong gear, and I would have loved for someone to lay it all out there like this. So here are a few of my favorite ski packs, with a brief overview of where they’ll shine.

Resort-Accessed Laps or Heli/Cat Rides: Dakine Heli Pack 12L Backpack

Photo Credit: DAKINE

The Dakine Heli Pack 12L is super minimalist, ideal for quick laps off the backside of the resort, or if you’re somehow lucky enough to score a day of heli skiing. With 12 liters of capacity, it’s got enough room for avy gear, some water, snacks, and an extra layer, but not much else. The top pocket is lined with fleece to protect goggles and is also great easy access for a snack or phone. Of all the packs on this list, it’s the best resort pack given its low-profile design that doesn’t push you forward when you leave it on on the chairlift.

Unlike most backcountry packs, there’s not a dedicated pocket for avy gear. The main compartment has sleeves for a shovel handle and probe, while the outside compartment stows the shovel blade. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of the external shovel blade carry—I think it definitely challenges the security of the shovel. Still, it’s not a total deal breaker and this is a great minimalist pack for a short backside lap or a day of cat skiing where you don’t have to haul too much gear.

Short Backcountry Tours or Resort Sidecountry: Osprey Kamber 22L

Photo Credit: Osprey

The Osprey Kamber 22 is my top choice for shorter backcountry tours and some resort sidecountry. I’ve skied in the 32L and 22L Kamber packs and am constantly impressed by the comfort while skiing and the thoughtfulness of the features and pockets. The dedicated avy pocket is a spacious main compartment accessed from the front panel, with a red zipper tag that’s easy to grab with gloves on. The middle compartment is roomy enough to stash snacks, water, and a layer or two, as well as your skins for the way down.

The helmet net is attached and stows in its own pocket when not in use, so you don’t have to worry about losing it or letting it flap in the wind while you descend. I’m a huge fan of the large hip pockets which can hold my phone if I’m using it for navigating, and also a few granola bars for quick access. If you pack light and don’t demand as many emergency puffies as I do, you could absolutely stretch this pack for a full day tour, but I wouldn’t recommend going any smaller.

Full Day Tour: Deuter Freerider Pro 32+ SL Pack

Photo Credit: Deuter

I think the Deuter Freerider Pro 32+ SL is one of the best all-around touring packs out there. With 32 liters of capacity (the long frame version has 34), it hauls everything I need for a day in the backcountry with intuitive pockets that seem to pop up wherever I need them. Back panel access makes it easy to get into the main compartment even when you have a helmet or skis on the back, with an internal mesh pocket to keep devices, maps, or extra ski straps easily accessible. The dedicated avy pocket is the main front panel, and there’s even a small diagonally zipped front pocket to keep wet skins for multiple laps.

The roll top is my favorite feature, a creative way to add volume, which extends out of the top of the main compartment if you need to pack extra gear for a bigger mission. The fit is super streamlined, so it feels really natural while skiing, and the padded frame and straps provide ample support when weighed down while bootpacking or skinning with less layers in the spring. I have yet to find the limit of this pack for a single day tour and the only reason I’d upgrade in size is for an overnight.

Long Backcountry Mission or Light Hut Trip: Patagonia Descensionist Pack 40L

Photo Credit: Patagonia

For backcountry days that require extra gear, short hut trips, or for those who just like to be extra prepared, the Patagonia Descensionist 40L provides that extra space in a sleek package. When full, the 40 liters accommodate ski mountaineering gear and even overnight gear for light packers, but the roll top design allows the whole pack to cinch down to feel more like a 30 to 35 liter pack if you’d rather use it for casual day tours.

You can get into the main compartment from the top or side, and avy gear is stowed in the front. The safety pocket access isn’t quite as easy as a pack like the Kamber 22 where the zipper goes all the way around, and can be a little harder to reach into if your pack is stuffed to the gills. I won’t say this pack is explicitly designed for overnight tours, but I’ve gotten away with a fast and light camping mission as well as a hut trip when I forego all my extra luxury items (and some food). Even on a shorter day tour, sometimes it’s nice to carry a 40L pack like this one if I know I’m going out with a few friends newer to backcountry skiing, so I can take some extra snacks, gloves, and a hot thermos to keep moral up.