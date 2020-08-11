Given most summer travel has been restricted to a day-or-two drive and the need to stay socially distant, hitting the road to venture into the outdoors has been atop everyone’s agenda. Whether you live in a mountain town or the city, it allows for a change of pace as we all get a little stir-crazy and bummed on the fact we can’t travel to far-and-away places. Below are a couple of items to pack on your next road trip that are designed for anything you throw at them, and remain indispensable as we enter the ski season. They’ll allow you to pack less clothing and bring more of the fun stuff like bikes, good food, and that massive air mattress that’s been gathering dust in your closet.

Kuhl Free Rydr Pant Buy Now For $50

Kuhl recently re-named their Rydr Lean pants the Free Rydr. While the name has changed, the pants’ bomber nature has not. I’ve had mine for over three years and get weird looks for wearing them too often. The brushed twill cotton pants have a touch of spandex and a tapered fit and are perfect for walking around town, hanging at the campsite, hiking, shoveling snow, stacking wood, waxing your skis—you name it. I have one pair and ration their use in the laundry given how useful and comfortable they are. If I’m traveling I’m bringing these pants, no matter the season.

Stio Eddy Shirt LS Buy Now For $129

Stio’s Eddy Shirt receives heaps of praise, and for good reason. It’s water-resistant, dries quickly, and has UPF 50 plus sun protection. It also has pearl snaps, adding a touch of style. Constructed with Conflux, a blend of nylon, polyester, and durable water repellent, it’s essentially a light jacket that looks like a shirt. I’ve used it a ton while spring skiing as it shields sun and wind while staying low profile. Come summer, it’s the perfect layer for hikes, bike rides, and jaunts into town. I’m sure if I were a boating person I would be wearing it all the time on the water. It’s super comfortable and versatile and it doesn’t look too technical.

Goldwin Woven Stretch Pullover Buy Now For $320

Goldwin, a Japanese ski apparel brand has sponsored several national alpine teams and is just now gaining traction in the States. Their stretch pullover blends a technical, lightweight all-season shell with a street-style cut, making it ideal for any locale. The double-woven Pertex Equilibrium made with recycled materials is super breathable, aided by the sleek, mesh-like armpit vents. It has a relaxed fit with a side zipper for easy on and off, along with two front pockets, and comes with a small stash bag. The jacket handled a passing rainstorm with ease, and while it’s ideal for any soggy bike and trail running jaunt, it will be a great touring/uphill layer for when ski season rolls around. While it comes with a hefty price tag, it’s versatility and ability to use it all year make it worthwhile.

Vallon Ski Aviators Buy Now For $102

Sometimes your end-of-summer road trip is purely about kicking it. Sure, you’ll probably go for some hikes, but if you’re looking to keep things chill you don’t need to be rocking frameless fast glasses. Enter Vallon, a brand out of Verbier, Switzerland who recently brought back the classic ski aviators—made popular by the likes of Jean-Claude Killy, Wayne Wong, and Robert Redford. The brand produces a few other shades and a nice goggle as well. The ski aviators are made out of cellulose acetate, a non-petroleum based material that has held up well over the past couple months along with a nylon impact-resistant lens that shields 100 percent of UV radiation. High-tech, despite their retro style. And while they’re ideal for anything in the sun during the summer months, they look especially fresh skiing on sunny days.