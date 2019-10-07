After 10 years, Helly Hansen just brought back the Odin Mountain Collection, their first backcountry-specific line in over a decade. It’s tough as hell, breathable, and packed full of features (not to mention really, really, really ridiculously good looking).

This spring, we took the new Odin Mountain kit out for a spin on a Cascade volcano trip in Oregon. Skinning up Broken Top Mountain, a stratovolcano about an hour outside of Bend, the conditions we encountered were a gear tester’s paradise.

Temps fluctuated from high-40s and sunny, to frozen mid-30s rain, with a few hours of strong winds with zero vis (not the best time to be wearing an off-white jacket). Throughout the entire trip, the Odin Mountain kit happily took the beating we put it through, keeping us dry, warm, and comfortable from the trailhead all the way back to the bar.

Odin Mountain 3L Jacket

Although designed with backcountry travel in mind, there’s no reason you couldn’t rock the Odin Mountain Shell and Bib Pants as your everyday resort set as well. Windproof and waterproof, the Odin Mountain 3L Jacket provides an incredible amount of protection for a jacket that feels and packs down and breathes like a softshell. Helly Hansen athlete Roger Strong noted that after over 80 days in the backcountry and five washes, he hasn’t needed to re-up the DWR treatment once.

Photo Credit: Helly Hansen

The Odin shell scored top marks in this year’s apparel guide thanks to its flattering fit and easy mobility. Articulated sleeves and elbows feel natural while striding up the skintrack, and the spacious hand pockets are backpack friendly. It comes with a removable snow skirt that can be zipped out for spring skiing or backcountry travel, but it’s easy to pop back in for deep resort days.

It strikes the perfect balance between a slim and baggy fit, allowing enough space for a layer or two without feeling like you’re wearing a plastic bag if you’ve only got a baselayer on underneath.

Odin Mountain Bib Pant

The cut of the Odin Mountain Bib Pant is personally my favorite part of the whole kit. They have a smooth and stretchy cross-over fabric where the suspenders integrate into the belt area, creating a flattering silhouette that looks good on a ton of different body types. The low-profile bib design is more of a hybrid between bibs and suspenders, providing ample coverage without too much bulk.

The rest of the pants feature the same 3-layer waterproof membrane from the jacket, with ample pockets to securely stow a beacon, map, or ski pass. There’s a small zippered bib pocket that hits right at the waist with a key ring. The larger sizes were scaled to fit a cell phone or beacon, but I found the size small was just barely too small for a device. It did, however, prove to be the exact right dimensions for a Honey Stinger waffle so it’s not exactly a waste of space.

Photo Credit: Helly Hansen

While the female bathroom flap used to be a more novel feature, these days it seems to be the norm. Still, the Odin bibs passed the test with flying colors with a double drop seat that lets you zip, squat, and water the lawn, just as efficiently as your male partners.

Lifaloft Insulation

Although the Lifaloft midlayer pieces aren’t part of the Odin Mountain line, they’re worth mentioning since they compliment the Odin Mountain Shell and Bib Pants so well. The Lifaloft Stretch Insulator Jacket is an abrasion-resistant synthetic puffy that layers well under the Odin Mountain Shell. It breathes really well for an insulated piece and the DWR-treated face fabric resists light snow and rain so I like to wear it as my outer layer while skinning on extra cold days.

I think only a handful of perpetually cold skiers would agree with me, but I’ll say it time and time again: puffy pants are the greatest invention in skiing since walk mode. It would have to be a borderline apocalyptic storm day to actually ski in the Lifaloft Full Zip 3/4 Pants, but they’re the best hut trip or winter camping pants I’ve ever put on.

It’s also a great emergency piece to keep stuffed in your pack since the full side zips let you slide them on and off without taking off your pants or boots.