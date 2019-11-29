Gifts For Skiers Under $100

The snow is (hopefully) falling, the days are getting shorter, and an onslaught of familial obligations is right around the corner. Like it or not, the holidays are upon us.

While some rejoice at the chance to take time off, visit with family, and hopefully get a few midweek ski days in, coming up with gift ideas can add some stress to an otherwise relaxing time. Luckily, skiers are pretty easy to shop for.

We know you’d rather spend your time off scoping early-season turns than perusing the internet for holiday presents, so here are a few of our favorite gifts for skiers that won’t break the bank.

BioLite HeadLamp 330 Buy Now For $50

Photo Credit: BioLite

The ultimate dawn patrol companion, the BioLite HeadLamp is a great gift for the early riser in your life who’s usually already skied a few laps before your alarm sounds. The HeadLamp 330 features a Slimfit construction, meaning the front sits flush while the power box rests on the back of your head.

It’s an incredibly comfortable and low-profile design with a weightless feel that doesn’t bounce at all. With 330 lumens and a 75-meter spot range, it fully illuminates the skintrack and provides enough light for nighttime ski descents.

It does need to be charged with a micro USB instead of a new battery, so keep in mind that if you take it out on a multi-day trip it will likely need a recharge.

Smartwool Ridgeway Gloves Buy Now For $80

Photo Credit: Smartwool

Lightweight, warm, and incredibly durable, the Ridgeway Gloves are some of the best multi-purpose gloves around. They’ve become my go-to uphill gloves for long ski tours—durable and waterproof enough to dig around in the snow, with a soft and breathable merino lining that doesn’t get too hot while climbing.

They’re ideal for a warmer day at the resort or an everyday winter glove for biking around town or taking the dog out.

Le Bent Le Send X Cody Townsend Socks

Le Bent Le Send X Cody Townsend Sock Buy Now For $35

Photo Credit: Le Send

You can’t go wrong when gifting a pair of socks, right? Le Bent teamed up with Cody Townsend in the early stages of the FIFTY project to create Townsend’s ideal ski touring sock. The result is a comfortable, breathable, and well-cushioned sock that stays firmly in place during long backcountry tours.

Silicon strips around the ankle and the cuff hold the sock in place to eliminate slipping, rubbing, and subsequent blisters. Extra cushion in the toe box and shin compression boost downhill performance without added bulk.

Wild Rye Jane Legging Buy Now For $98

Photo Credit: Wild Rye

For the ripping lady who also loves to lounge, the Jane Leggings are not only a comfortable and functional first layer while skiing, but the fun, floral pattern also looks great under a skirt or sweatshirt for cozy aprés reunions.

The construction is light and breathable thanks to the super soft 17.5 micron merino wool, but not so light that it doesn’t feel substantial under just a shell. I love how well the wide elastic waistband holds these tights up so securely, so you don’t have to think about them while you’re out on the hill.

Chaco Ramble Buy Now For $75

Photo Credit: Chaco

Post shred slip-ons are a total luxury to have stashed in the car, and not something most skiers would buy for themselves. These quilted, fleece-lined slippers are the perfect gift for the skier who frequently drives to the resort in socks and flip-flops (come on, we all know a few.)

Chaco’s signature Luvseat footbed provides contoured support underfoot, while lugged outsoles hold plenty of traction while loading up the car in icy resort parking lots. Plus, they’re light enough to toss in your boot bag if you’d rather suit up in the lodge.

Tin Cup American Whiskey Buy Now For $25

Photo Credit: Tincup

For the friend or family member who seems to already have it all, Tincup Whiskey is my go-to gift. Even if they’ve already got a bottle of Tincup on their shelf, it can’t hurt to double down for the holidays.

Aged in American Oak for four to five years and cut with fresh mountain water from the Rockies, Tincup Whiskey is about as mountain town as you can get. It’s incredibly smooth when taken straight, confirmed by even a few friends who claim to be whiskey-averse.

The subtle, yet warming rye spice is perfect for the holidays, and each bottle comes with a little tin cup (or shot glass, if you will), a bonus for pouring and sharing with friends.