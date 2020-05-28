Gear You Can Use Right Out Your Front Door

We’ve all had to get a little creative with how we recreate these days. If you told me six months ago that instead of skiing corn in a Canadian tuxedo, my spring would be filled with inline skating, slack lining, and step counting competitions with my parents, I would have laughed in your face.

But as we’re forced to adapt to the new normal, I’ve honestly really enjoyed taking some time to pick up some forgotten hobbies of my past, goofy as they may be. Here are a few pieces of gear that have kept my spring interesting, all of which can be used within a few steps of the front door.

Rollerblade Maxxum Edge 90 Buy Now For $280

Photo Credit: Rollerblade

Inline skating is in, I don’t know if you’ve heard. I wasn’t alone this spring when I busted out a pair of inline skates for the first time since middle school. It wasn’t quite as easy as I’d imagined it to be while referencing my carefree days zooming around the cul de sac as a child, but I could quickly see why skiers are so drawn to inline skating.

The Maxxum Edge 90 W is Rollerblade’s hybrid skate, designed to be used for anything from an eventing jaunt on the local bike path or higher output training in their “Skate to Ski” program, where you can build ski-specific fitness on pavement in the summer. It’s kind of like a 100mm all-mountain ski, super versatile and ready for whatever you throw at it.

The padded liner is far more plush than a ski boot, with breathable mesh that wicks moisture on sunny sessions and extra ventilation in the shell. Stiffness from the aluminum lends to stability and maneuverability and the laces and buckles crank down easily for a comfortable and snug fit.

I can’t pretend to be an expert on inline skate technology, but the Maxxum Edge 90 is a great choice for someone who doesn’t have a ton of experience, but wants a skate with the potential to eventually do more than just cruise down the block.

Kammok Roo Single Hammock Buy Now For $69

Photo Credit: Kammok

Tis the season not to share and the Roo Single is the perfect size for you, yourself and no one else. I’ve used a Roo Double quite a bit before this and have to say the Single is pretty nice, given how much smaller it packs up and how comfortable it is to sit in without all the extra fabric in your face.

The Roo hammocks are constructed with Gravitas 40D ripstop nylon, incredibly lightweight, durable, and still soft and stretchy. It’s also treated with DWR so it’s breathable while you’re lounging on hot days.

The straps (sold separately) are easy to string up in seconds whether you’re getting ready for a nap in your backyard or kicking back at a crag, and tons of loops let you adjust the height of the hammock without setting up the straps all over again.

Garmin Instinct GPS Watch Buy Now For $250

Photo Credit: Garmin

Even when my motivation is down in the dumps, my competitive nature can usually lull me out the door. Garmin’s Instinct GPS Watch can track your jogs, bike rides, and at-home workouts. Although it was built to take some serious wear and tear (it’s built on the Military 810 standard for durability), it’s still a comfortable everyday piece to keep on your wrist.

The five-button layout is the same as other Garmin watches, so if you’ve used another Garmin device there’s no learning curve. The buttons on the Instinct are large and textured, easy to reach while mid-jog or bike ride.

In the realm of GPS watches, the Instinct comes in at a really affordable price point compared to Garmin’s higher end Fenix series, and it has almost all of the same activity and movement tracking capabilities, but with a lower resolution black and white display.

There’s a stress tracking feature that seems a little overkill (especially these days). I found myself feeling stressed about getting a better stress score from my watch for a few days before removing that setting completely.

It’s not too bulky, which is usually my main complaint with high-tech watches. It’s been a great device to play around with while I’m out and about on local trails. Plus, come next winter it’s got pre-loaded settings to track your resort and backcountry ski days.

Gibbon Flow Line Treewear Slackline Set Buy Now For $115

My slackline has been collecting dust since college, but in March when it looked like we’d be spending quite a bit more time at home I was inspired to dig out my Gibbon Classic Slackline from my shed and see good my balance really was. Turns out if you don’t use it you lose it, but it’s been fun to work on getting those skills back while spending some time outside.

Slacklining challenges all those tiny stabilizing muscles we often don’t use as much, which can be really useful for skiing. Plus, it’s a fun activity that doesn’t involve more than a five-minute walk from my porch.

Similar to the classic model I have, the newer Gibbon Flow Line Treewear Slackline Set is super quick to set up, with one end strung around the tree like a hammock and the other held securely with a locking ratchet system. It also comes with tree protection wraps which many parks require since slacklines have been known to damage trees in popular slacklining areas.

The flat webbing is grippy underfoot and incredibly durable—I’ve had mine for quite a few years and although the lettering has worn a bit from being left out in the sun, it’s still as good as new.