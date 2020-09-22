Flannel Who? Fall is for Fleece

For skiers, there’s an undeniable magic to the first frost of the year. Sure it usually means we’re still a few months away from actually being able to slide on snow, but the anticipation of the snowy days ahead always has me psyched to pull out a cozy fleece layer when the mornings get chillier and the days get shorter. Aside from ski movie premieres, I think fleece is the best part of fall, a comforting texture that I crave whenever the temps drop below 60 degrees.

A good fleece layer won’t make the snow arrive any faster but it just might soothe the harsh reality of a few more weeks of sun.

Here are a few great fleece layers for fall hikes, backyard happy hours, or rainy day ski movie marathons.

Norrona’s Falketind Alpha120 Zip Hood isn’t easy to pronounce, but it’s easy to wear for days on end without the slightest desire to take it off. This is the lightweight fleece layer I’ve been looking for for a long time—easy to lounge or move in. It’s warm and cozy thanks to the super fuzzy Polartec fleece, but it breathes well enough that I never end up excessively sweaty like I often do in most fleece layers. The Polartec Alpha fabric is super soft, but woven in a lower-density pattern so it stays breathable while you run, hike, or skin. Inside, Polartec Power Grid feels light against your skin and the grid pattern helps move moisture away as you sweat.

There are two hand pockets that are placed high enough to easily reach with a harness, and they’re spacious enough for a phone, wallet, keys, the usual. The chest pocket is small, but I’ve found it’s a great place to stash ear plugs when we’re camping with a big group. Because it’s so breathable, I’ve found the wind to slice right through it so I’d recommend keeping a vest or a shell on hand to combat icy breezes on extra cold days.

Is it weird to show up at a party with your own blanket? In any other day and age, maybe, but these days where social encounters are largely porch happy hours and yard parties, Rumpl’s Sherpa Puffy Blanket goes everywhere with me. This blanket is great for indoor and outdoor settings, with a water-resistant ripstop fabric on one side and a sherpa fleece layer on the other sandwiching synthetic insulation in the middle. I love puffy blankets but often find they lack the weight that I crave from a real blanket. With the two-sided design, the Sherpa Puffy takes the durability and packability I like so much from down blankets and beefs it up with a heavy fleece layer that you can really hibernate under.

It comes with convenient carrying straps that have a handle for easy transportation, and while it doesn’t pack up as small as a traditional down blanket, it still rolls up to be similar in size to the average Corgi—and is just as fluffy. It’s also got Rumpl’s signature Cape-Clip which basically lets you wear this blanket as a cape, so you can go about your business while sporting a modern-day Hogwarts look.

Zipping up the Sweetwater Fleece Coat is like getting a big hug. It’s a great outer layer when you’re looking for a break from your well-worn puffy. The Sweetwater is warm enough for most fall excursions that stay above freezing and big enough to fit over a sweater or scarf.

The polyester construction has a sweater-like knit outer, with a soft fleecy inside that feels great against your skin when worn over a T-shirt or tank. I love oversized jackets, but when I size up for coziness I usually end up swimming in the sleeves. The Sweetwater Fleece Coat is designed to fit loose, so there’s no issue with overly baggy sleeves, and the oversized fit is ideal for rainy day movie marathons or days when you really just want to stay in bed.

Mountain Hardwear’s Monkey Fleece Pants may look a little over the top, but wear them while sitting around camp on a chilly fall night and I guarantee you’ll keep these fluffy trousers within arm’s reach for the rest of the winter. The Polartec High Loft fleece is about as plush as you could ask for without feeling constricting, and the reinforced knees and front pockets keep them from getting too dirty and roughed up while you’re moving outside.

The stretchy cuffs around the ankles and waist hold them comfortably and snug around my waist, and the tapered legs allow me to throw on hiking boots, slippers, or sandals without anything dragging on the ground. They breathe decently well for the amount of fleece between your legs and the outside world, although aside from a short fall hike or dog walk in dry weather, they’ll likely be kept as kick back pants. They’re considered business casual in my new makeshift home “office,” so if you’re like me and most of your day-to-day interactions are via Zoom, there’s no reason not to wear them from breakfast through my evening bowl of Cheerios.

Patagonia’s Dusty Mesa Fleece Vest is unbelievably cozy and what I reach for to comfort myself when the first frost comes and destroys my summer garden. It’s a great consolation for my basil plant that could have been, but it’s also just a great layer to throw into the fall rotation. The high-pile fleece is warm and soft, and the oversized collar replaces a scarf or neck warmer.

I love peeling off my Gore-Tex and throwing it on over my baselayers when I’m finished with a day of skiing, and the smooth inner fabric allows it to slide easily over a sweater or flannel. If you wore it with the Mountain Hardwear pants you’d look pretty ridiculous, but I bet you’d be quite comfortable.