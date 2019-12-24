Five Puffy Jackets to Keep You Toasty This Winter

Whether your puffy jacket is a key layering piece for storm skiing or your go-to outerwear for town (some of these are both), it’s guaranteed to get a lot of use this season. We chose five of our favorite jackets based on warmth-to-weight ratio, function, and fit. A good puffy jacket seals out cold air without overheating you, hits below the hips, and makes you feel like you’ve been tucked into a warm bed with a cup of cocoa. With whipped cream.

And a dog.

By the fire.

OK, I’ll stop.

Arc'teryx Seyla Coat

A down cocoon perfect for early morning dog walks and cold nights in town, the Seyla Coat features a long, tailored cut that insulates you from head to knees with 750 fill power European grey goose down. The large baffles provide added insulation throughout, making it the warmest down jacket in the Arc’teryx urban collection. The extended length is a major plus for coziness and the two-way zipper eliminates any tightness you might have in the hips while seated. While it’s best for cold, dry days, the moisture-resistant nylon face fabric protects the down fill from light moisture when you’re shoveling the driveway before dawn. Zip into the oversized hood and you’ll feel like you’re wearing a sleeping bag. Thankfully, the Seyla looks much chicer.

Flylow General's Down Jacket

This 800-fill goose down jacket is an instant classic designed to hold up to cold temperatures and wear and tear thanks to a 20-denier polyester ripstop outer. Despite being the loftiest puffy jacket in this lineup, it also packs down extremely well into its own pocket, making it an obvious choice for mid-winter missions when you need to stay warm during transitions but don’t have room for unnecessary bulk. If that’s not enough, Flylow made our puffiest dreams come true by adding underarm vents to dump heat. We salute you.

Arc'teryx Cerium LT

The Cerium LT packs down smaller than a half-liter Nalgene, but it’s warmer than puffies twice as bulky. The 850+ fill power European goose down and Arato 10-denier nylon keep the jacket…featherweight. It is unnoticeable in your pack, but keeps you as toasty as your favorite sleeping bag. And as with all ultralight gear, it gives you more room in your pack for extras. So go ahead, bring that extra snickers bar—for the bus ride or the skin track.

Orage Shelter Jacket

This puffy insulator piece can be worn under a long shell for added warmth on the mountain and won’t cause bulk or bunching around your neck since doesn’t have a hood. The long cut and flattering silhouette bring enough style for this jacket to be worn alone, too.The 300 grams of lightweight insulation provide just the right amount of warmth, while the DWR treatment makes it suitable for exposure to the elements. Per usual, Orage has delivered functional fashion. How French.

Eddie Bauer Mountain Ops Hooded Jacket

Reinforced with Cordura for durability, this down jacket won’t snag on tree branches or get beat up when you are chopping wood. It’s also waterproof in the shoulders and seat, should the storm start dumping on your walk home. With 650 fill power of responsibly-sourced down, it’s designed to stand up to rough treatment, but doesn’t skimp on details like zippered chest pockets and fleece-lined handwarmer pockets. Cinch down the adjustable hood, grab your ice axe/chainsaw/mustache and get to work.