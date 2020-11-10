Everything You Need to Poach a Hot Tub This Winter

What’s better than a post-shred hot tub sesh? A post-shred hot tub sesh in someone else’s hot tub. Ski town tub-poaching is an art, and there’s more than one right way to do it. Some prefer the safety in numbers aspect of sneaking into a crowded hotel with a fake room key, while others favor the privacy—and potential danger—of posting up on the deck of a deserted vacation home.

Whatever your preferred method may be, here are a few pieces of hot tub-friendly gear that make your covert operation all the more enjoyable.

California Cowboy La Sirena Kimono Buy Now For $148

Photo Credit: California Cowboy

OK, so this robe wasn’t built for anonymity. But when sneaking into a hotel spa, I think there’s something to be said about hiding in plain sight. After all, you don’t see many ski bums wearing kimonos. California Cowboy’s La Sirena Kimono is a fantastically cozy disguise for an impromptu soak, eliminating the need to haul around a towel—because you’re already wearing one. The cotton-modal terry cloth lining feels just like a soft pool towel when you wrap yourself in it, and the double-layer construction doesn’t let water soak through to the outside. There’s a deep back pocket that’s actually designed to fit a bottle of champagne (seriously), and the water-resistant dry pocket zips up to keep your phone and wallet dry.

I never thought of myself as a robe gal, but I’ve been wearing mine almost non-stop this summer and have no plans to interrupt this trend.

Glerups The Slip On Buy Now For $134

Photo Credit: Glerups

Towards the end of a ski day, these slippers are always at the front of my mind. The Glerups Slip On Rubber Slippers feel seriously luxurious after long hours in ski boots, with a thick, warm wool construction that feels like a hug for your feet.

The rubber soles provide the grip necessary for sneaking your way through the snow to the back entrance of the hotel spa, and the slightly raised heel holds your foot in without sliding out. When you hop out of the tub, I’d recommend giving your feet a good wipe before stuffing them back in the slippers, though. Wet wool is not a super-pleasant feeling.

RovR Products KeepR Buy Now For $119

Photo Credit: RovR Products

It wouldn’t be a proper hot tub sesh without the refreshments. Made for those who prioritize a good cocktail over almost anything else, the RovR KeepR is a technical beverage tote (we said it; we mean it) that makes for the ultimate traveling bar. It’s a versatile picnic basket, one that’s easy to adapt for whatever needs to be hauled. Multiple storage compartments keep bottles, cups, and snacks organized, while the IceR holds and insulates three pounds of ice for cocktails on the move.

Although the top is open (it’s more like a bucket than a cooler), the TPU and high-density foam walls provide a light amount of insulation to keep bevies and snacks cool while you kick it in the hot tub for an hour or two.

Smartwool Isto Retro Beanie Buy Now For $28.50

Photo Credit: Smartwool

Hot tubbing in hats seems to be a point of contention, but I’m all for it. I like to throw on the Smartwool Isto Retro Pom Beanie while in the tub if it’s anywhere under 20°F outside. This beanie is a great piece to keep in the rotation all winter, a warm, double-knit design built with a blend of merino wool and acrylic fabric. It’s soft and breathable, and I love the cozy cable-knit construction for anything from hot tub sessions to snow shoveling or winter walks.

It keeps my head as toasty as the hot tub keeps the rest of me, resulting in an ideal equilibrium for the longest possible soak, because you made it this far, might as well stick around.