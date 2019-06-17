Essential Gear for Glacier Travel Skiing

Touring along a glacier can be a spectacular experience. It can also be downright scary if you don’t know the route, since as glaciers move crevasses can form. The icy dungeons can lurk around solid snow bridges, so having the appropriate gear to navigate them is essential.

Typically big ski objectives this time of year require some sort of glacier navigation, and the below gear list will help set you up for success—along with a crevasse rescue course. This past winter I had a few very cold, yet super fun days skiing on the Nordic Glacier, at Sorcerer Lodge where all of this gear came in handy. If you’re headed out for some larger volcanoes this summer, be sure to take advantage of these essentials.

Petzl Crevasse Rescue Kit Buy Now For 230

While you can purchase these pieces of gear independently, the Petzl Crevasse Rescue kit is perfect for those who are headed onto a glacier for the first time and need the gear, or have old gear that is in need of an upgrade or replacement.

Weighing only 13 ounces it includes a micro pulley, two locking carabineers, a Tibloc, a 120cm Dyneema sling, and a partner pulley. The idea being, this system, when used properly, allows for mechanic advantage should your partner fall in a crevasse.

In addition to having this equipment you should practice building an anchor and putting this together under some weight before embarking out on your own. You may also want to invest in some ice screws.

Petzl Rad Line Rope Buy Now For $240

Petzl used to combine this 30m, 6.0mm rope with their Rad system. Some retailers have it still. Nonetheless, you’ll need a rope for glacier travel, and this one works well. It’s hyperstatic for glacier travel and rescues, and is compatible with the Tibloc and Micro Traxion Pulley from the Crevasse Rescue Kit.

Dynafit Ski Crampon Buy Now For $70

Timing perfect peel away corn can sometimes be a crap shoot, so it’s best to be early—waiting for it and shredding down at ‘corn o’clock’ rather than through sloppy mashed potatoes. But getting to those summer turns early means you’ll be skinning on rock-hard slopes.

If you can approach your lines via skinning rather than boot packing then you’ll need skin crampons. The jagged jaws grip to the slickest of surfaces and save you from flailing onto your face as you’re waking up on the skin track.

Just purchase a width that is a few millimeters wider than your underfoot ski with, and make sure your binding is compatible. I use the Dynafit ones since they work with my tech bindings, but there are other brand options as well.

Beyond Coastal Natural Sunscreen Buy Now For $17

There is a lot of data that speaks to the potential hazards some sunscreens have given their use of chemicals to block UV rays.

Rather than get into that on this article, here’s a natural sunscreen that provides broad spectrum UVA and UVB (blocking 97 percent of UVB—burning rays) protection via a natural Zinc Oxide for up to 80 minutes.

What I like most about this sunscreen is that it’s an all-natural option that uses Zinc Oxide (a well established UV blocker), yet when I rub it on well I don’t look like a ghost.

Petzl Altitude Harness Buy Now For $80

Yes, there’s a lot of Petzl love on this review but their lightweight gear is conducive to ski mountaineering. The Altitude Harness eliminated every pre-conceived notion I had of a harness and the annoyance of having to ski with one all day long.

It’s ultra-light minimalist design isn’t bulky and you can take it off and on while still being in your skis. The buckles are also easy to use, and has four equipment loops to stash your gear. I wore mine for the bulk of our trip at Sorcerer Lodge this past winter.

I didn’t have a wedgie, could still shred, and could easily stash it away in my bag as it essentially disappeared with its compact size and minimal weight.

Pit Viper The Rubbers Buy Now For $69

The Rubbers are Pit Vipers’ first rubberized frame, and like other rubbers you don’t want to leave home without them when… I mean we’re going skiing, right… All jokes aside these glasses are legit. They are 98 percent effective at blocking the light when you’re on sun-glaring slopes, and look way cooler than other typically dorky glacier glasses.

The ANSI Z87 lens tunes down the glaring bright light you get on snow during clear days without loosing any clarity. It works so well that my first sunny spring day using them I thought my buddy had an entirely different jacket color—significantly dampening his bright blue jacket through my lens.

I’ve used these all spring, and really appreciate the extra sun protection when it’s full bluebird and with intense glaring sun outside.