I like to think I want it all in a backcountry ski—one that will rip in pow, wind buff, bulletproof, crud, or corn… and I’ll take that in a featherlight weight, pleaseandthankyouverymuch.

But I’m admittedly pretty faithful to my favorite not-so-backcountry-optimized heavy hitters even while there are do-it-all touring skis on the market that practice what they preach (see: the Blizzard Zero G or Head Kore). Last winter, however, I found a ski that made me reconsider. The new DPS Pagoda Tour line is a nimble, powerful, and smooth-riding lightweight option for backcountry skiers.

Replacing the Tour1, the new Pagoda Tour line has options in two classic DPS shapes: the C2 for directional chargers, and the RP with more tip and tail rocker for better powder performance.

The new ski is constructed with paulownia and ash, plus a pre-preg carbon laminate and just enough aerospace-grade foam to reap its lightweight power without skyrocketing the price. While the former Tour1 had a full-cap construction, the Pagoda Tour features a sidewall.

In most skis, materials like wood stringers run the length of the ski, tip to tail. The Pagoda Tour takes this convention and flips it on its head—or, more accurately, on its side.

Thanks to a new Salt Lake City factory filled with custom machinery, DPS ski designers were able to prove a theory they’d long wondered about: by laminating certain damping materials horizontally across the ski, instead of vertically, they figured they could increase the ski’s stability without influencing the weight at all.

“Carbon is light and it provides a tremendous amount of power. We’ve always stuck with it because of that,” DPS co-founder and ski designer Peter Turner explains, “but when a ski bounces up and down—in other words, it’s vibrating—we tend to not like that. Carbon can have a rather harsh feel, almost too responsive, too nervous, and a lot of people don’t like that. This [horizontal lamination] disrupts that energy and absorbs a whole bunch of the bending and shear and vibrations. And when we put another wood core on top of the foam, we got an even better ski.”

During a three-day trip in the Whistler backcountry this past winter, the Pagoda Tour 106 C2 was my solid and energetic yet quiet companion. I loved how strong the turn initiation was—typical for carbon skis—and they had good edge control through the turn, finishing what they started.

I trusted them to react smoothly when I dropped into a punchy-looking alpine line, and when that line carried more powder than expected, I was easily able to adjust, loosen up, run ‘em out, and make the most out of the surprise. In a more playful run down a timbered gulley, I zigged and I zagged, scooting into little alleys and out of tight corners as I sniffed out deeper powder turns.

Of course, I appreciated the lightweight while traversing to the hut with overnight packs. The Pagoda Tour 106 C2 at the 171cm length weighs 1340 grams, which is quite comparable to the Blizzard Zero G in a 172, which weighs 1450 grams. Light as it is, I can testify that it doesn’t get bossed and tossed around by variable snow.

I’ll need more time on this ski before declaring that it has magically married lightness and dampness—seemingly mutually exclusive qualities—but there’s no doubt that this newcomer from DPS is a high-performance touring option that feels pretty damn nice skiing.