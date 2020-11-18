Don’t Forget These 5 Essentials on your Late-Fall Desert Trip

When mud season rolls around in the Rockies, it means one thing: time to escape to the desert. A fall desert trip is my favorite way to distract myself from the anticipation of winter, one last push of summer fun before the snow arrives for good. When the trails are muddy at home, but not quite snowy enough to ski, the desert is the place to be. While a fall trip to Moab always delivers that much-needed boost of Vitamin D before the clouds roll in, camping in the desert has its own set of challenges. Here are a few items to consider adding to your car camping set up (if you haven’t already) to make your stay considerably more comfortable.

Reliance Products Jumbo-Tainer 7-Gallon Jerry Can

Having a generous reservoir of your own water is crucial for a desert trip, especially on hot days where you just can’t seem to get enough fluids down. While it may be possible to re-fill in town, the dry desert landscape doesn’t exactly have tons of moisture to share. Sure you may get lucky and camp by a river, but I’ve found it to be incredibly convenient to be self-sufficient on the water front.

It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, I bought this jerry can for $25 and it’s stood up to all sorts of camping missions this summer, just something that holds plenty of water and ideally has a tap for refilling water bottles and cooking at camp. This one is 7 gallons and the full tank made it through almost a week of mountain biking, cooking, cleaning, and washing our hands without having to skimp.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Yeti Ice Packs

Even in October, the midday sun is hot in the desert. Along the same lines of self-sufficiency, packing your cooler with powerful ice packs eliminates the need to stop in town for extra bags of ice. I tested the YETI Ice Packs against my cheapo Kroger-brand ice packs and was floored at how much colder the YETI packs kept my cooler. YETI coolers get all the hype, but honestly, tossing in a few of their ice packs is an easy way to get most of the benefit of their legendary cold-holding power, without the $400 Tundra.

I used two 4-pound packs in my large hard-sided cooler, and they were still cold five days into our trip. One or two 2lb. packs is ideal for a soft cooler like the Hopper Flip 18, which is my go-to for midday snacks and refreshments. The Hopper Flip 18 is the ideal size for post-ride or post-hike beverages, and with a 2lb. ice pack inside, the beers stay cold even when the car heats up to triple digits mid-day.

Goal Zero Light-a-Life Mini 4-Pack

Even if daytime feels like summer, the sun sets early in the fall. Lighting up camp is important (especially if there’s a fire ban) if you don’t want to cook and sit around in the dark. The Goal Zero Light-a-Life Minis are perfect to string between two trucks for a brighter and more pleasant camp vibe when the sun goes down.

They come with colored and white shades, depending on how funky your desert Halloween party gets and you can alternate between high and low settings for longer run times. You can power them from any USB port, and depending on how big your power pack is, they run for anywhere from one evening to a whole trip.

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Pants

Dry, cold nights always seem to catch me off guard in the desert. Extra insulation is a must when the sun goes down, so I always toss my down pants in the car to deploy in the evenings. The Mountain Hardwear Women’s Ghost Whisperer Pants are already in my winter rotation for hut trips, so they’re light and packable enough to take just about anywhere.

The 800-fill down is extra toasty, with a drawstring waist that lets you cinch them up tight. The slim fit is easy to move around in without feeling overly bulky, and the included stuff sack is impressively small and convenient. The ankles are slightly tapered, too, so they don’t drag around in the sand at camp.

Coghlan's Tent Whisk with Dust Pan

The dust is relentless in the desert. If you buy one thing for your desert trip, make it this. This mini tent broom is a sub $5 solution that will save you from the frustration of neverending amounts of sand and dust that seem to creep into every nook and cranny of your car, tent, helmet, and running shoes. Whenever I leave the desert I find red dust in new crevices of my gear for weeks (sometimes months) to come.

The tent whisk nests into a small dustpan that comes in handy for harder to reach places, and the super compact design doesn’t take up any space in your camping box, truck bed, or backseat pocket. Is it totally Type A to bring a broom on a camp trip? Maybe. But anyone who teases you will surely come crawling back when their sleeping bag is filled with liters of sand.