Car Camping Extras to Instantly Upgrade Your Next Trip

Do I really need to bring this? This is the question that defines car camping (hint: if you’re in a truck, the answer is always yes). As our gear gets lighter and better designed, we increasingly ask this question for backcountry missions too. It’s hard not to shoot a glance at the Bialetti as I stuff my pack full. There are also those pieces of gear that you wonder how you ever functioned without. Below are a few items that have added simple pleasures to camping trips – backcountry or truck. And while they’re not essential, they have all become gear we never leave home without.

Therm-a-rest Slacker Hammock Buy Now For $40

I was given this hammock as a gift this year and it has become an indispensable lounge seat, mid-day napping spot, and, weather permitting, a great place to sleep under the stars. The portability and lightweight nature make it ideal for either truck camping or backpacking missions. It secures via carabiners on each end and I’ve been using a canoe strap around trees or the truck to secure the hold, clipping the hammock onto the strap. The Thermarest Slacker comes in a double size as well, although the single holds 400 pounds. The ripstop nylon dries fast after a rainstorm and also stuffs into its own integrated pocket for easy storage. It’s pretty awesome and our kiddo loves it too—it provides some valued amusement.

Goal Zero Crush Light Lantern Buy Now For $19

This lantern is a super-lightweight camping light that is both low profile and efficient. Charging via a built-in solar panel the lantern opens up and provides 60 lumens of light with three different settings. The lantern can also be charged via micro-USB, though I haven’t had any issues with el sol, and is stated to last between three and 35 hours depending on the setting. It’s a nice addition to a headlamp and stashes away to the size of a generously sized drink coaster weighing only 3.2 ounces. Collapsible lanterns have always seemed a bit flimsy to me, but for 20 bucks this one has been holding up well and isn’t showing any signs of breaking down yet.

Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker Buy Now For $18

There are tons of fancy new pour-overs and chemistry experiment-esque espresso makers to take while camping, but few are as solid and have stood the test of time as the Bialetti. As an Italian American this little espresso maker has been part of my life since I was a kid, used by family members for midday and after dinner espressos—both here and in Italy. And while we’ve moved on to an espresso machine at home, our Bialetti now travels with us on all our camping missions. It makes great espresso, and when paired with an inexpensive hand milk frother, offers legit cappuccinos in the morning.

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit Buy Now For $230

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, about 4.7 million acres were burned in 2019 from wildfires and most of them are caused by human carelessness. With that in mind, blazing up a campfire on the ground seems a bit sketchy especially in the arid mountain west. Enter Solo Stove, a double-walled design that has vent holes to keep the fire contained while also reducing smoke. The Solo Stove Ranger weighs only 15 pounds and is easily portable in a case for truck and overland camping, while also providing peace of mind that you aren’t going to torch the forest. The brand also offers a smaller one – Solo Stove Lite ($70) as an alternative to gas-fueled camping stoves complete with cooking accessories.