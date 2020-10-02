Backcountry Education is the Most Important Piece of Gear to Buy this Year

Eager skiers with fresh new gear clamored to the trailhead at the end of a spring powder day, even after the sun had cooked the snow to mush on every aspect. The fading sun began to cast long shadows, building a highly unpleasant zipper crust, and I drove home past the popular trailhead after skiing that day myself. I watched in amazement as a group of two charged into the mountains. Rather than worrying the pair were in for some less than ideal conditions, I was struck by their shiny new gear and reckless behavior. It was April, the resorts were closed due to COVID—they had new backcountry gear, and they needed to get some skiing in no matter what.

These two folks were just a drop in the bucket of newcomers to backcountry skiing last season. Spring saw a subsequent increase in skier triggered avalanches, close calls, and some tragic accidents. Seasoned avalanche professionals and rescuers, trying to provide safe and welcoming messaging to the new participants while preparing for the looming pandemic, were shocked by some skiers’ lack of awareness. But last season’s struggles are this year’s opportunity. As your mailboxes fill with buyer’s guides, forgo buying some new piece of gear and place avalanche education at the top of your priorities—a refresher or signing up for a new course.

Dave Richards, Alta Ski Area’s Director of the Avalanche Office got a first-hand-look at this dynamic when the ski area began allowing uphill travel. “Last spring after the ski areas closed due to COVID we watched out the window and witnessed an enormous boom in ‘backcountry skiers.’ The problem was these people were just getting into the sport, which is great, but they had taken no time to actually learn about the mountains. They figured that since they were good skiers that automatically made them good backcountry skiers. The thinking seemed to be, ‘beacon on, brain off.'”

Richards, a mainstay within the Little Cottonwood Canyon community of skiers, avalanche personnel, and search and rescue even helped a few of these newcomers put batteries in their beacons. “No matter how nice or gruff I was I couldn’t reach these folks. They were heading into the mountains with luck on their side and that’s all.” Eventually, luck runs out, and it goes without saying that the ski community would like to avoid that same scenario this year, especially since all signs are pointing to increased backcountry usage as gear sales soar while ski areas struggle to cope with the pandemic.

“I feel we all really dodged the bullet last year,” says Drew Hardesty, a forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center who has been with the organization for over 20 years. “It felt like the already overcrowded Wasangeles began bursting at the seams when the ski resorts shut down last March. One weekend cycle in March resulted in nearly 50 reported human triggered avalanches….with another, similar cycle in April.”

“April 16 last spring just made me feel completely defeated. We were putting so much effort into providing skiing to people [at Alta Ski Area] and I feel like they just threw it in our face. There was no route finding, no forecasting. Just dumb luck kept people alive,” says Richards. Something had to change. Hardesty notes that the Utah Avalanche Center will be deploying trailhead ambassadors, increasing their events, demos, and partnerships with local retailers to help ‘spread the gospel.’ Similarly, other forecast centers and avalanche course providers are in the same boat, advocating an increase in avalanche education and awareness.

It’s easy to slap down a credit card and buy fresh gear, but that doesn’t provide competency in the backcountry. In Europe, you need to graduate through various licenses to operate powerful motorcycles on the road. And while no one is supporting a backcountry permit or license, the collective is hoping that those who are entering the sport for the first time understand the risks, rewards, and process it takes to develop into a backcountry traveler. So as you think about your set-up this year, think harder about your level of competency and experience, and perhaps it’s time to further your level of knowledge.

“What’s key for these newer users to the backcountry is to realize the stakes. Getting caught in an avalanche is the real deal and we want to encourage everyone to take a class, take a refresher,” says Hardesty. “Read the forecast, make good decisions, and come home to loved ones at the end of the day.”