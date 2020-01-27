Black Crows’ New Ferox Freebird Climbs as Well as It Rips

The inherent unpredictability of backcountry skiing is no doubt what keeps us coming back for more. Breakable crust, silky wind buff, bulletproof ice, or tits deep pow—if you spend time in the backcountry regularly, you’re going to encounter it all. While our Instagram may portray ourselves skiing long, sustained pitches of feathery boot-top pow on repeat, most lines worth skiing involve a grab bag of bushwhackery, variable snow, and tight, treacherous exit luges. I’m always on the hunt for a ski that can transition seamlessly from smooth, creamy powder to bone-chattering crud and this season I’ve found it. Cue the Black Crows new Ferox Freebird.

Photo Credit: Lily Krass

The newest (and girthiest) addition to the Freebird lineup, the Ferox is a strong, playful backcountry ski that’s equally at home on steep, consequential terrain as it is hauling up a skintrack at sunrise. At 3500 grams a pair in the 176cm length, I’ve found the Ferox a perfect choice for big days where I’m climbing a ton but also looking for a ski that will perform for all that hard-earned vert.

The Ferox is a lone wolf among the Freebird series, with a completely different shape and construction than its uphill-oriented counterparts. The double rockered profile with a touch of camber underfoot strikes the perfect balance of floaty, nimble and edgeable, creating a super reliable ski in deep snow and hardpack. While navigating a shallow early season snowpack on Teton Pass, the Ferox was quick and easy to turn while dodging deadfall and skirting rocks. Once the snow started falling it really kicked into gear, floating effortlessly through untracked turns. It’s a total hero ski.

Photo Credit: Max Ritter

Paulownia, poplar, and a fiberglass isocore keep the weight down, reinforced by an H-shaped carbon insert placed underfoot and along the outside of the ski to stiffen it up. The wide 110mm waist was clearly designed for deep days, but remarkably versatile despite the generous amount of material underfoot. I typically look for a 100 underfoot ski for everyday backcountry use, but the Ferox has become my go-to for anything from storm skiing to post-work uphill laps at Snow King. The flex is pretty average—stiff enough for solid response and drive, but soft enough for a smooth, easy ride that doesn’t demand too much from your quads at the end of a big day.

Like the other Freebird skis, the tail has a perfect notch for a skin clip that stays securely in place on long tours. I mounted a super lightweight Dynafit Speed 12 binding on it and I’ve been super happy with the weight and performance balance.

Photo Credit: Lily Krass

Overall, I’ve been super impressed with how the Ferox performs in a variety of conditions, and found it stable, predictable, and confidence-inspiring no matter where I take it. If I only had one ski to take with me on a big winter trip, the Ferox would be a no-brainer. Come springtime, I’ll likely transition to a slimmer ski, but it’s a solid mid-winter daily driver.