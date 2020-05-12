This Cult Classic is the Ultimate 4-Season Jacket

Every so often an outerwear piece comes along which you’ll wear until it literally breaks down from repeated abuse. Several brands have them, and I got to test one of these cult classics this season: the Arc’teryx Atom LT, available in both men’s and women’s cuts.

This versatile jacket has accompanied me everywhere this past winter, and continues to do so as we churn towards the end of spring and into early summer in the mountains. It’s become an essential part of my kit.

The lightweight Tyono exterior fabric, which is treated with DWR handled its share of biting wind, snow, and graupel, along with lower elevation drizzle all while keeping me warm and dry. However, its most noteworthy attribute is the Polartec Powerstrech side panels and mixture of 60g/m2 Coreloft insulation.

Photo Credit: Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie (Men's) Buy Now For $260

The Powerstrech panels run from underneath the arms and down the side of the jacket, providing exceptional breathability and function. It helps dump heat when you’re doing anything aerobic and gives the jacket a free range of mobility. This works in junction with Arc’teryx’s Coreloft synthetic insulation, which is super lightweight and breathable.

The combination allows this jacket to be used as mid-layer for when it’s cold out, as a light jacket during the shoulder season, or just around town when your day involves some work and play. All tech aside it’s weight at 415g, soft feel, and trim yet functional fit makes you never want to take it off—it’s that comfortable.

I found myself initially using this jacket while driving to the ski hill or to the trailhead. If I was riding lifts I zipped up my shell over it, and off I went. For touring and if it was cold, I kept it on, or I would stuff it into my pack—often re-emerging for cold summits as I hunkered under its storm hood for lunch breaks or digging snow pits. At the end of the day it came right back on when I reached the truck; it’s cozy and breathable nature never made me feel overheated.

Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie (Women's) Buy Now For $260

As the season began to wind down, I still reached for it as I waited for the snow to soften atop a line, or as the sun set and I would be hanging outside—the versatile insulated hoody soon became the perfect stand-alone jacket when I wasn’t wearing it as a mid-layer.

It’s often the simplest designs that work well, and thankfully Arc’teryx hasn’t really changed this timeless piece. Aside from the fabric technology, it’s very modest with two hand pockets and an adjustable hem, though it comes in a variety of colors. It’s perfection lies in its simplicity. And following using it all winter I have no doubt that it will come in handy during chilly camping nights, high alpine hikes, beautiful autumn days, and right back into ski season.