Aprés Skiing is All About the Gear

Aprés ski. That precious time between 4 p.m. and 2 a.m. where it’s somehow acceptable to storm through swanky ski town bars wearing ski boots and smelly Gore-Tex. We all have a few friends who seem to pride themselves more on what happens after the lifts stop spinning then when they’ve got skis on their feet (if you don’t have that friend, you might be that friend). But there’s a special kind of place in a skier’s heart for a greasy plate of nachos and a shared pitcher after a full day of resort laps. Whether your post-shred protocol involves a cozy sweater and a hot toddy by the fire or Pit Vipers and car bombs, here are a few pieces to improve your evening festivities while you wait for the lifts to start spinning… so you can do it all over again tomorrow.

Photo Credit: Rumpl

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket Buy Now For $149

The only thing better than a puffy jacket? A puffy blanket. Rumpl’s NanoLoft Puffy Blanket is the perfect piece to stash in the car to snuggle up under after a frigid day of storm skiing. The NanoLoft blanket uses Rumpl’s new synthetic insulation alternative, constructed with 100% post-consumer recycled materials. It feels as light and lofty as down, with a DWR-treated ripstop nylon shell that won’t get soaked while you enjoy a few cold ones in the parking lot. The blanket packs down into a small water-resistant stuff sack, so it’s a no-brainer to keep stashed in your car or boot bag for warmth on-the-go.

Photo Credit: Glerups

Glerups Low-Boot Rubber Slipper Buy Now For $155

If you need yet another reason to look forward to peeling off your ski boots, the Glerups Low Boots might have you just skip the lifts all together. These felt slippers are a serious luxury for your feet, with a warm wool construction and a rubber sole that lets you take them to the streets. The pull-on design slides easily over your ski socks, with a contoured footbed that stays glued on your feet without fitting too tightly. Durable enough for a stroll through town, yet cozy enough to pair with your favorite PJs, the Low Boots make a hard case for skipping traditional footwear all together. Photo Credit: Kari Traa

Kari Traa Sundve Long-Sleeve Sweater Buy Now For $109

The classic Nordic look of the Sundve Knit was made for cozy evenings by the fire. The thick wool and synthetic construction is incredibly warm, without the itch that often characterizes wool sweaters. It’s a great choice to throw on over your baselayers when you call it for the day, and the crewneck design looks great with jeans and boots if you decide to forego tomorrow’s early start and ride your post-ski buzz deep into the wee hours of the night.

Photo Credit: KAVU

KAVU Fur Ball Trucker Hat Buy Now For $29

Skiers across the globe have long argued about the appropriate hat pairing for a Canadian tuxedo and KAVU finally gave us the answer we needed. In the form of an impressively furry hat. The Fur Ball is, well, exactly what you might imagine it would be—a brim and front panel stuffed with high-pile fleece, backed by a traditional snap back trucker hat. It keeps your forehead relentlessly toasty while feasting on Tater Nachos (the greatest gift to aprés ski), chopping firewood, or sitting half-in-half-out of the hot tub. Pro tip: do not set it down near a pile of post-ski nachos on the deck. Melted cheese is the Fur Ball’s worst nightmare.

Photo Credit: Mons Royale

Mons Royale Yotei BF High Neck Hoodie Buy Now For $130

When you pack 15 skiers into an 8-person yurt, space is limited. When space is limited it’s of the utmost importance to find a baselayer in which you can ski, sleep, and stay up late playing charades. The Yotei High Neck Top is just that piece. The merino jersey fabric is soft, lightweight, and breathable on the uphill, while still holding substantial warmth while riding lifts. The colorblock patterns are fun and unique, making it a great choice for ski town festivities, and the odor-free merino lets you leave it on for days at a time without offending any of your yurt-mates.