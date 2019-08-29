Over the last few years, many snow-centric outerwear brands have been experimenting with introducing gear into their lineups that can do more than spend a day on the slopes. They realized that skiers don’t just hang up their gear at the end of the season and sit on the couch, waiting patiently for next winter—they need reliable gear for year-round outdoor pursuits. 686’s new Multi Collection tackles this exact idea, featuring items like their Gore-Tex Paclite Multi Shell and Anything Cargo Pant, which both are perfect additions to the closet for any year-round outdoors enthusiast.

Dubbed as “the jacket quiver killer,” 686 claims that their Gore-Tex Paclite Multi Shell jacket is ready for any environment, any adventure, and any condition. After two months of regular wear myself, I agree. From surviving torrential downpours backpacking in Iceland to skiing spring storm cycles and rafting ice-cold whitewater in Colorado, I still haven’t found an outdoor activity this jacket isn’t ready for.

Photo Credit: Erik Hoffman/686

A 2-Layer Gore-Tex shell, the Multi Shell is waterproof as hell. It has enough room to pack a few base layers or a puffy underneath for cold weather missions, yet it’s light enough to be worn on its own as a rain jacket or windbreaker. Its two large chest pockets are big enough to fit skins, making it perfect for a spring or summer summit mission, and the built-in strap system allows you to dump heat without fully removing the jacket. It also packs down into a pouch about the size of your Nalgene, making it easy to toss in your pack as a backup if weather turns sour.

The Anything Cargo Pant is 686’s second venture into the adventure/lifestyle pant game, and after testing out their Everywhere pant last year, I was stoked to see what kind of innovation they would bring to their new pant. While the term “cargo pant” might initially scare off some sartorialists, conjuring images of Napoleon Dynamite stashing his tots, 686 breaks the mold of the traditional cargo pant by packing in an insane amount of internal pocket space without any of the bulky external fabric.

Photo Credit: Erik Hoffman/686

With this compact, yet voluminous 10-pocket design, these pants truly live up to their name—you can wear them anywhere. Whether it’s been on a multi-day backpacking excursion, a trip to the climbing gym, around the office, or out on the town for a couple beers, these pants have never felt out of place when I toss them on. Their stylish design combined with their water resistant DWR finish and stretch fabric make them perfect for nearly any activity.

For the skier that’s looking for year-round gear that you won’t have to stow away when the seasons change, look no further than the 686 Multi Collection—the perfect apparel no matter what weather or activity you throw at it.