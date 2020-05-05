Mother’s Day is quickly approaching—if you forgot, we’ve got you—it’s Sunday, May 10. Since this year may be a bit different than last year, you’re likely not going to be going out for brunch or getting together for large gatherings. We’ve put together a list of gear items for moms who shred, play in the mountains, and deserve something special. Every skier has a great story learning to ski with their mom, so if you need a gift for her or know a future ski mom-to-be, here are a few of our favorite items. Remember, if you’re out recreating close to home please try to act responsibility with social distancing and bear in mind that your actions—be it punching a suspect avalanche slope or not washing your hands properly—can have broader implications.

The North Face Summit L6 Down Belay Skirt Buy Now For $250

The Summit L6 Down Belay Skirt is stuffed with 800 fill-power ProDown that retains its loft when it gets wet, and is also responsibly sourced—meaning it doesn’t come from animals subjected to harm such as force-feeding or live-plucking. Utilizing North Face’s FUTURELIGHT fabric, it provides lightweight/breathable waterproof protection in targeted areas. Think of it like a packable spare down hoody for your lower body, with easy off and on access and adjustments via the full zip. Tess Strokes, a former editor at Powder notes, “I packed this skirt in my pack so many days this season. After resort skins, I’d throw it over my up-hilling pants for the descent and arrive at the base with the warmest booty of the bunch. I used it for backcountry days to throw on at the summit or for longer transitions. And I even skied in the thing on cold-as-hell kid shred days. Lift rides have never been more comfortable. The invisible-zip hand pockets hold many a gummy bear. The double-layer overlay waterproof protection on the butt was critical for sitting in the snow while my six-year-old sessioned homemade jumps this season.”

Stasher Reusable Silicon Snack Bags Buy Now For $9.99

Made from platinum silicone, which doesn’t degrade over time and can be placed in the dishwasher, freezer, and microwave while also being BPA free, Stasher bags eliminate the need for single-use plastic waste. Senior Correspondent Megan Michelson is a big fan of both the snack and pocket bags. “I put dried mango, yogurt pretzels, or homemade energy bars in there for myself when I’m backcountry skiing. And for the kids on the hill, I fill those little baggies with gummy bears, chocolate raisins, almonds—anything that will keep them going and get us through a mid-slope meltdown. You can throw them in the dishwasher. They’re super durable.”

Outdoor Research Vigor Hybrid Hooded Jacket Buy Now For $89

My wife and ski partner, Anna, either finds herself working at the hospital, chasing our little guy around, or on the skin track en route to deep pow. When asked what her favorite piece of gear is she quickly answered with the Outdoor Research Vigor Hybrid Hoody. The jacket uses VerticalX Air insulation in the core of the jacket; this traps air when needed and also dumps it effectively when moving fast. The arms of the hoody are constructed of grid fleece, which is airy and breathable on the uptrack. “It’s super-light, formfitting, breathable, and stretchy,” she notes. “I can wear it throughout the day by just throwing on an extra layer for the down or when playing outside with the little dude. It’s deceptively warm and breathable, and has great secure and cozy pockets – including one zippered to stash valuables and side pockets that have yet to loose the very valuable binky!”.

Salomon Sense Ride 3 Trail Runners Buy Now For $120

The Sense Ride 3 from Salomon blends the feel of a road sneaker with the durability to head onto the trail. “They’re the one pair of shoes that always stay in my car,” says Jenny Taylor, VP of Marketing at Salomon North America. “They have the feel of a road sneaker, but have good traction too.” The combo is ideal and timely given some folks may start dabbling into trail running during quarantine, which also finds use in the height of mud season as some trails are dry and others still stuffed with snow—meaning you may need to mix in some pavement with dirt for a longer run. “It’s just really good for options. I can use them on the bike path with the kids, for a run to see if my favorite trail has melted out, or for a hike—since most likely I’ll be having to carry one of the kids out and I’ll need traction.”

Vuori Performance Jogger Buy Now For $85

“Feeling is believing,” says Taylor as I asked her why these sweat pants are so great. The Vuori jogger is a twist on the old school sweatpants. Constructed with polyester and elastane stretch fabric, with a relaxed tapered fit, they are designed for basically whatever informal task you have during the day. “The tapered design allows you to pull up on your leg for when you’re on the bike path with the kids,” says Taylor. “They’re super lightweight, and comfortable and you can run, bike, or straight-up lounge in them.”

Flylow Gear Remnant Tote Buy Now For $30

Let’s face it, parents especially moms carry a lot of stuff for the little ones. It starts with diapers, then it’s spare clothes, food, snacks, skis, mittens, etc. All of that gets compounded when the groms are ready for the local ski hill. Enter the Flylow Remnant Tote, constructed of burly leftover Oxford fabric – scuff-resistant material used in ski pants, the bags are ideal for ski gear, groceries, or any outdoor gear you need to haul around with your kiddos. Since our little dude got older I just toss all of his ski stuff in a big tote and we’re off. The benefit of the Flylow Remnant is it’s using leftover fabric which would have gone to waste.