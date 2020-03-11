5 Durable Gloves to Keep You Warm For Years

Nothing will end your ski day prematurely like cold hands. You might be kitted out with the latest, greatest merino-Gore-Tex- 10L blend, but unless you have the right gloves on, it won’t matter. When your hands are dry, your body is warm. A good pair of gloves will keep it that way—without causing sweaty palms—and offer enough dexterity that you’re not constantly taking them on and off to adjust zippers or goggles. We’ve also selected gloves we found to be durable, because once you break them in, it’s important they last more than a few seasons.

Hestra Army Leather Gore-Tex Buy Now For $190

The ultimate bomber glove for skiers spending ample time in the mountains in inclement weather, the goat leather outer combined with Hestra’s Triton fabric make for a highly durable windproof, water-proof, breathable glove that cinches up and over even your thickest jacket sleeves. The Gore-Tex insert sheds excess heat and moisture without losing waterproof properties which is great for high output days. When spring comes around, just take out the polyester lining and you’ve got a high-performance outer shell without the insulation. Use the attached carabiner to hitch them to your pack and out of the snow when you stop for transitions.

Photo Credit: David Reddick

Outdoor Research Fortress Sensor Buy Now For $89

Pairing a nylon shell with Gore-Tex waterproofing, a synthetic leather palm, touchscreen compatibility and 266-gram Enduraloft insulation, these puppies have the look and feel of a classic pair of Kinco gloves, but will keep your hands much warmer on deep and wet days. Thoughtful details include handy pull-on loops, a removable leash, and a snot spot on the thumb. These gloves work best under your jacket cuff.

Oyuki Shaka Mitt Buy Now For $120

A distant cousin of the lobster claw glove which frees your pointer finger for increased dexterity, this design frees your thumb and pinky finger so you can throw shakas to the posse, which is great for your street cred and your mood. Made with water-resistant goatskin leather and an adjustable double layer cuff to seal out the cold, it’s the warmest low-profile mitt we’ve skied in and can be worn over or under your jacket (we prefer under). While the shaka design serves no other purpose than having fun in the mountains (say, what?!), this Japanese brand isn’t messing around when it comes to performance and warmth.

Dakine Chris Benchetler Team Baron Gore-Tex Buy Now For $115

Designed in collaboration with Chris Benchetler and the Grateful Dead (yes, the John Mayer version), these Gore-Tex hand warmers are filled with 360 grams of wool-blend recycled PrimaLoft Gold insulation. If you’re going hiking, your hands are going to cook. For deep days in the dead of winter, however, you’ll be grateful for the warmth. The goat leather outer with DWR treatment offers solid water repellency and the Steal Your Face patch is a much more subtle way to let everyone know you’re a Deadhead than wearing that worn out tie-dye shirt you should really throw out.

Gordini Women's Gore-Tex Storm Trooper III Buy Now For $68

This slim-fitting pair includes two of my favorite features: an elastic wrist leash and touchscreen-friendly fingertips so I can easily decline any and all calls from my boss without taking my gloves off. The Gore-Tex shell breathes easily while the goatskin trim fingers stay soft and malleable. For added warmth, which you’ll likely need below 30 degrees, stash handwarmers inside the subtle zippered pockets on each glove. While the cuff is wide enough to go over a slim jacket, they’re a bit short and work better inside the sleeve.