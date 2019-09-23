A slow partner on a powder day can be a total buzz kill, whether it’s you who is flagging or your buddy who’s on the struggle bus—either way it’s a drag. As ski magazines begin flooding your mailbox, and screenings of ski flicks take up your evening festivities, it’s time to get dialed for when the snow flies. Most ski areas will be spinning lifts in two months – giving you the perfect amount of time to get in shape. Preparing for the season used to be reserved for race athletes, but these days you’ll see your local pros hitting the gym, yoga studio, or pre-season circuit classes regularly… Why? Because skiing is awesome and no one wants to be sitting in the clinic when their buddies are shredding pow all season long. Below are some ideal pieces of gear that will help you get ready for those bell-to-bell days.

Salomon S/Lab Sense Ultra 5 $155

Salomon S/Lab Sense Ultra 5 Buy Now For $155

The S/Lab Sense Ultra 5 running vest is incredibly light and comfortable while scampering along on trails. For years I used to either steal my wife’s running vest, or take a small backpack for long missions. I finally figured I needed one of these this year and couldn’t be happier with this choice. It’s so slick and functional that it makes the idea of a backpack seem archaic. The odor resistant stretch material is intertwined with mesh, allowing for breathability while the natural fit allows you to forget you’re even wearing it. The vest comes stock with two water bottles providing easy hydration while on the move. Most importantly, it has multiple sleek pockets—some with zippers—to stash an extra layer, snacks, and your phone and keys.

Patagonia Nine Trails 8” shorts $65

Patagonia Nine Trails 8 Buy Now For $65

Constructed with a recycled polyester/spandex blend and a DWR finish, the Nine Trails shorts from Patagonia are super comfortable for trail runs and pre-ski season gym workouts. The stretch fabric gives them a free range of mobility. When combined with the elasticated drawstring waistband, the shorts deliver an excellent fit for those on the move with an inseam length that is just right. Additionally the shorts have a supportive integrated boxer brief made of lightweight Capilene, which eliminates chafing and keeps things secured when you’re jumping around in your conditioning classes. They felt awesome while trail running and I didn’t have to worry about losing anything from the zippered pockets.

TRX PRO4 $199.95

TRX PRO4 Buy Now For $199.95

The TRX is a classic example of a simple design. It is one key piece of equipment that can provide some incredible workouts. It’s a suspension trainer, meaning it’s fixed to a point and allows you to use your feet or hands to formulate workouts via standing, sitting, or in a lunge, plank, etc. using your bodyweight as resistance. The best thing about the TRX is once you start using it, you can take simple exercises and progress them into dynamic movements for a more powerful workout. The free-range mobility of the device can mimic skiing in several ways, plus the TRX App comes with your purchase and includes ski specific workouts. Used by NFL players and Olympic level skiers, this piece of equipment is worth the investment if you can’t stand the gym and would rather workout at home.

Trigger Point Grid Foam Roller $34.99

Trigger Point Grid Foam Roller Buy Now For $34.99

I’d be lying if I said this thing doesn’t hurt. But, the more you use it you will get accustomed to the feeling and you’ll improve flexibility as well as improve blood flow to your tired muscles. The Trigger Point Grid is a hollow cylinder that allows you to perform massage-like treatment on your body. Uniquely, this foam roller allows you to fine tune the zones of pressure via varying pads. I use a foam roller religiously over the past decade, and this one is my favorite. It’s compact allowing you to bring it along in your luggage while traveling.