31 Days of Giveaways—WNDR Alpine

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances at winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive one of any of the four pairs of skis that WNDR Alpine makes.

WNDR Alpine makes two variations of the Intention 110:

The Intention 110 is the most balanced backcountry ski in the world. You may find yourself looking down to make sure they are still there, as the tapered sidecut symmetry precisely intersects the early rise splay in the tip and tail curvatures, creating a weightless, buoyant and nimble sensation. You can choose the Intention 110 in either a camber or reverse camber profile.

The company also makes two variations of the Vital 100:

Impressively stable for its weight, this ski charges intuitively in any condition, while remaining easy to pivot for technical maneuverability. The secret of the Vital 100’s unique performance characteristics lies in the integration of advanced biobased materials, which allow it to punch above its weight class in any terrain. You can choose the Vital 100 in either a camber or reverse camber profile.

About WNDR Alpine:

We tapped into 21st-century biotechnology to design our algal composite—a completely new material derived from a unique strain of micro-algae that by nature has a superior molecular structure than it’s petroleum counterpart. This characteristic allows us to build a better ski.



