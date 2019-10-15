Enter to win a pair of K2 Mindbender skis!

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Today, one lucky winner will take home a pair of the men’s K2 Mindbender 99ti skis or the women’s K2 Mindbender 98ti Alliance skis.

About the skis:

You might be surprised to hear that the the Mindbender 99ti only clocks in at 99 underfoot – it definitely punches above it’s

weight. Toss in that Titanal Y-Beam and you’ll be wondering where the speed limit on this thing really is. West Coast, East

Coast—it doesn’t matter.

Every day. We’re not joking. Every. Dang. Day. That’s when you’ll want to ride the all-new Mindbender 98ti Alliance.

Damp in chop but energized at the top of the turn, the Mindbender 98ti will change your opinion of sub-100 freeride

skis. The 98ti Alliance is the only ski you need.

About K2:

K2 was founded by iconic individuals who believed North Americans could build a great ski at a time when Europe owned the ski world. In 1962, consummate inventor and serial engineer Bill Kirschner applied the fiberglass technology from his family’s veterinary splint and kennel manufacturing business to the world’s first modern ski featuring a fiberglass wrapped torsion box. In essence, he invented the modern snow ski as we know it.

From the early days on Vashon Island, the energy and creativity from the garage, the shop, the barn—and continuing to this day in the SoDo neighborhood of Seattle, Wash.—have evolved skiing and snowboarding

culture for the better. From a garage brand to a garage brand gone global, K2 has provided a family of true believers 50 years of joy backed by blood, sweat and beers.

From Olympic gold to personal moments of mountain solitude, K2 has been there from drop-in to final turn—in cowboy outfits, neon stretch pants, leather jackets, official Team USA uniforms and, at times, in nothing at all. All remarkable moments backed by a commitment to doing it well and enjoying it to the fullest.

From this vantage, looking back at 50 years of icons—from Bill Kirschner to Spider Sabich to Doug Coombs to Seth Morrison to Shane McConkey to Sean Pettit—the only thing that looks better is the next 50 years.