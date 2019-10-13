31 Days of Giveaways—SCOTT
Enter to win a package of gear from SCOTT!
About 31 Days of Giveaways:
Every day for the entire month of October, we'll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry.
Today’s Prize:
Today, one lucky skier will be selected to win a SCOTT Symbol II Plus D helmet, Vapor goggles, and Team Issue poles
The SCOTT Symbol 2 Plus D delivers the next level in skiing safety.
ISPO Award Gold Winner
D3O® absorbs all types of impacts
MIPS® Brain Protection System
360° P.S. ear pads: better hearing
Dual active venting system
RAS Fit System: for all heads.
The SCOTT Vapor goggle is the latest addition to the range. The totally new semi-rimless frame has been designed to
create a perfect airflow inside the lens to avoid fogging.
Amplifier:enhances contrast&clarity
100 % UV Protection
Revolutionary Air Management 2.0
NoFog™ Anti fog treatment
3-layer molded face foam for a nicer feel.
The SCOTT Team Issue poles feature the tried, tested, and true S4 aluminum shaft our elite team of skiers believes inKEY
FEATURES
Highly durable aluminum finishing
High strength to weight ratio
Ergonomically designed grip
3.6 / Powder Basket
18mm Shaft Diameter
Enhanced traction on ice
Strap Release System
