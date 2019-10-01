Enter to win a pair of skis from the LINE Eric Pollard Collection!

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a pair of skis of their choice from Line’s Eric Pollard Collection:

LINE Sakana

A versatile all-mountain ski like no other on the market, the LINE Sakana offers unmatched carving abilities paired

with deep snow float.

LINE Pescado

With a fish shape design, soft flex, and massive shovel the LINE Pescado is a definitive powder surfing tool. A

directional back-mounted stance allows for aggressive skiing paired with the ultimate float.

LINE Outline

Featuring 3D Convex Tech™, a curvature of the tips and tails that engages in soft snow to elevate the experience of

skiing powder, the LINE Outline opens up a new world of possibilities by creating less resistance in your turns.

LINE Sir Francis Bacon

The LINE Sir Francis Bacon has been completely redesigned. Featuring a 107mm waist width, durable Fatty Base &

Edges paired with LINE skis’ exclusive 3D Convex Tech™ tip & tail technology the Sir Francis Bacon floats and

butters through powder without sacrificing performance on groomers and blown out chop.

About LINE Skis:

Skiing is un-fun. That was probably the best way to describe the sport in the early ’90s. What were the options? Straight, stiff, and uninspiring skis. In 1995, LINE began with the mission to change that–to reclaim the enjoyment that comes from strapping sticks to your feet & sending yourself down a slope at gravity’s disposal. From our humble beginnings as a garage brand in upstate New York to being a worldwide innovator in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, our mission has always been the simple goal of making skiing more funner. See more at lineskis.com.

