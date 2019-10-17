Enter to win a pair of gloves and poles from LEKI!

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances at winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

One lucky winner will receive a pair of gloves and poles thanks to today’s giveaway from LEKI.

Winners will receive a pair of the Copper S glove and Spitfire poles.

the Copper S glove is a “Handsome” full Goatskin leather glove in the Comfort Fit design with functional work glove styling provide the all day skier with a glove that looks as good as it performs.

The Spitfire is a super sturdy, lightweight pole made of high-strength aluminum, perfect for the park and backcountry.

Featuring our new Pro-G Grip and Frame Strap for precise control and feel. The slim grip with a soft rubber texture

gives you comfort and confidence without bulk. A true game changer.

About LEKI:

The company behind LEKI ski poles was founded in 1948 by Karl Lenhart. Dissatisfied with the equipment of his day, Lenhart spent considerable time and effort engineering what would soon become some of the best ski poles in the world. In the years since, LEKI poles have evolved from fiberglass composite shafts to aluminum and carbon fiber. In 1974, LEKI trekking poles were the first on the market to feature an adjustable-length shaft and, within four years, the poles were helping climbers summit Mount Everest. See more at leki.com.

