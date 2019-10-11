Enter to win a Flylow Quantum jacket!

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Today one lucky winner will take home a Flylow Quantum Jacket.

The Quantum Pro Jacket shows no weakness. Tough, three-layer exterior fabric is burly and waterproof but also

breathable. Which means it’ll keep you protected and dry no matter the weather.

About Flylow Gear:

Flylow got its start when co-founders Greg Steen and Dan Abrams, both Colorado natives and friends since college, couldn’t find a pair of ski pants that could hold up to the kind of skiing they were doing. They were exploring the backcountry, tackling big-mountain terrain, and spending long days in variable weather. The gear they were using was either mountaineering apparel, which was built for light and fast travel but often didn’t fit right and lacked style, or resort-oriented ski apparel, which looked good but couldn’t handle the rigors of demanding terrain or the temperature control you needed when climbing and skiing peaks.

Although the two friends had no real background in clothing design, they were skiers with creative minds, so they figured: Why not try to build better ski clothes? A French girl on the mountain observed them skiing and said, “You don’t ski fast—you fly low.” And the Flylow brand was officially born. Their first products, which debuted in 2005, were the super-tough Cactus Pant and the aptly named Black Coat (which, yes, came in just one color). It was a trial-and-error process, but soon, they started fine-tuning the gear and developing a small following of core skiers. In the years since, they’ve built a collection of men’s and women’s outerwear that suits the needs of modern skiers.

Still independently owned and operated by Greg and Dan, Flylow is now one of the most trusted, reliable brands in outdoor apparel. Through hard work and perseverance, Greg and Dan were able to build a grassroots company from the ground up, and rarely miss a powder day along the way. They’ve continued to live life on their own terms—traveling the mountains in search of deep snow, all the while designing gear on skin tracks and chairlifts. Flylow was born in the mountains and that’s where it remains today. Learn more about Flylow’s gloves here.