31 Days of Giveaways—LINE Skis

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances of winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive one of five skis from LINE.

Created to charge, cut, slash, and burn, the award-winning LINE Blade will reignite the euphoria of the turn, leave

only deep cut trenches in its wake, and a sh*t eating grin on your face.

Developed in collaboration with the side of your brain that craves a feeling it hasn’t even experienced yet, the LINE

Blade W is just like its counterpart, the Blade, but it features a slightly narrower waist width at 92mm.

The award-winning LINE Sakana is a versatile all-mountain ski like no other on the market. Winning Ski Of The Year

from Powder Magazine in 2019, the Sakana is the best ski for all-mountain carving, slashing, and just generally

having a great time.

The LINE Pescado is the best ski for powder surfing. With a swallowtail design, soft flex, and a massive shovel (nose),

the Pescado is made to float through deep snow with ease.t

The LINE Outline opens up new lanes of powder skiing creativity. Featuring Convex Technology, a smooth curvature

in the tips and tails of the ski, the Outline allows you to surf through deeper snow like never before while maintaining a

strong edge grip on piste.

About LINE Skis

Skiing is un-fun. That was probably the best way to describe the sport in the early 1990’s. What were the options? Straight, stiff & uninspiring skis.

In 1995, LINE began with the mission to change that – to reclaim that enjoyment that comes from strapping sticks to your feet & sending yourself down a slope at gravity’s disposal. From our humble beginnings as a garage brand in upstate New York to becoming a worldwide innovator in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, our mission has always been the simple goal of making skiing MORE FUNNER!