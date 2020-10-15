31 Days of Giveaways—Helly Hansen

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances of winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a Helly Hansen Elevation Infinity Shell Jacket.

Introducing Helly Hansen’s most responsible technology, LIFA INFINITY PRO™, with an innovative LIFA® woven face fabric that has inherent water repellency properties, meaning no chemicals or coatings are added to achieve everlasting water repellency, that never needs to be re-proofed. The waterproof, highly breathable membrane is also made without solvents.

About Helly Hansen:

From our home in Norway, Helly Hansen has been making professional-grade gear to help people stay and feel alive for more than 140 years. It all started in 1877 when sea captain Helly Juell Hansen found a better way to stay protected from the harsh Norwegian elements.