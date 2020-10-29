31 Days of Giveaways—Blizzard Tecnica

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances of winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a pair of Sheeva 10 skis from Blizzard.

For women who get after it in the steep and deep, navigate through the trees, crush afternoon slushy bumps and top it all off with laying down some big frontside turns, the award-winning Sheeva 10 is the do-it-all boss lady. The Sheeva 10 works hard, so you can play harder.

About Blizzard and Tecnica

Blizzard and Tecnica understand that gear is fundamental to your quest for epic moments and elevated experiences in the mountains.