31 Days of Giveaways—Backcountry Access

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances at winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive one of two BCA Float 22 and Float 2.0 cylinder from Backcountry Access.

The BCA Float 22 avalanche airbag 2.0 is designed for out-of-bounds, off-piste, freeride, and mechanized skiing and snowboarding. Creating buoyancy and helping you float to the surface, the 150-liter airbag not only decreases your burial depth but also protects your head and neck from trauma in an avalanche. The Float 22™ is our lightest and most affordable airbag backpack available. It will easily carry your winter rescue tools, lunch, water, and an extra layer for a full day in the backcountry. All BCA Float packs include integration for BC Link™ Radios, hydration sleeve, dual-zippered shoulder straps, and molded back panel.

The refillable Float compressed air cylinder is the power and driving force behind our Float 2.0 avalanche airbag system. When the Float trigger is pulled, the Float 2.0 activates the release of 2,800-3,000 psi (207 bar) of compressed air, inflating the airbag. Always make sure your cylinder is full and connected correctly before heading out. Nearly 30 percent smaller and 15 percent lighter than our Float 1.0 engine, the Float 2.0 cylinder ensures a rapid fill when activated.

About Backcountry Access:

Since 1994, BCA has been laser-focused on saving lives through reliable, easy-to-use products and consumer education. By keeping it simple when you’re under stress, you increase your chances of a successful live recovery.

But even the most intuitive device requires training—and practice.

The difference between a Tracker and another avalanche transceiver is negligible compared to practicing and not practicing. As any avalanche instructor will tell you, the best beacon is the one you know how to use. And this translates to airbags, radios, shovels, and probes. There’s a reason why BCA is the bestselling backcountry brand in North America: simplicity. But that’s only half the equation. The other half is up to you.