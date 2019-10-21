31 Days of Giveaways—Fischer Sports

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line—and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances at winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a pair of Fischer Ranger One 130 boots.

The new Ranger One boot provides impressive versatility for exploring the entire mountain. Rip groomers, slice through cut-up crud, or enjoy your day touring.

About Fischer:

Fischer Sports is an Austrian company that produces Nordic skiing, Alpine skiing, and hockey equipment. See more at fischersports.com/us_en/freeride.