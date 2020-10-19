31 Days of Giveaways—Hestra

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances of winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a pair of The Fall Line The Patrol gloves from Hestra.

Since 1936, Hestra has done one thing: craft the world’s finest gloves. The Fall Line is a freerider’s dream with supple

cowhide and the perfect weight for most days out. A neoprene cuff slides easily under a jacket and warms the blood

as it enters your hands.

Hestra is known for carefully curated leather. The Patrol glove is the short cuff version of our iconic Heli models and

boasts our most durable leather. The removable G-Loft lining maintains warmth even when wet. In short, this glove is

ready for anything.

About Hestra

Hands come first at Hestra. For 80 years, we have been developing gloves that provide warmth, protection, and fingertip sensitivity in the most varied conditions. Today, our range comprises more than 400 styles. It may sound a lot, but people and hands are different. That’s why different gloves are needed.