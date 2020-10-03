31 Days of Giveaways—Haglöfs

About 31 Days of Giveaways:

Do you hear that? Ski season is knocking on the door, and we want to make sure you’re geared up and ready to answer. Every day for the entire month of October, we’ll be giving away amazing prizes from some of the top brands in the outdoor industry. Skis, boots, jackets, helmets, goggles, and more is on the line–and it’s all just a few clicks away. Register once, twice, or all 31 days in a row, it’s up to you. With your chances at winning starting fresh every day, check back daily for the newest swag up for grabs. Sign up now and we’ll see you and your new gear on the slopes this winter.

Today’s Prize:

Today, one lucky winner will receive a Men’s Vassi GTX Pro Jacket from Haglöfs.

Vassi was designed with the off-piste skier in mind. It’s kitted out with all of the best features from its forerunner. Made from the latest generation of super-weatherproof and breathable GORE-TEX Pro, and equipped with number of pockets, laser-cut ventilation and a snowskirt for deep powder days.

About Haglöfs:

Haglöfs was founded by a man with both visions and dreams. Wiktor Haglöf, son of a forester, was a good old-fashioned carpenter, fully convinced that in order for something to be really good, you had to make it yourself. The outdoor lifestyle a century ago was far from the self-chosen pleasurable pastime it is made up to be today. At least in Wiktor’s world. It was rather a struggle, working in the woods, or long journeys through rough landscapes in harsh weather just to get to school. So Wiktor Haglöf would base his company on the vision of easing the struggle, to improve life for those who had to endure the outdoors, not by choice, but to get by. See more at their website.